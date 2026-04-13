A Worker In A Dispensary Was Given A Hard Time By A Customer Who Tried To Steal From Them

Some folks out there are nothing but scammers.

And, if you happen to work in customer service, you know that’s the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

In today’s story, a worker at a dispensary talked about a customer who was not only annoying, but also tried to steal from them!

Read on and learn about what happened.

Customer thinks he can touch everything. “I just had this older guy come in (probably around mid 50 to early 60) and right off the bat he’s basically ignoring me. I work in a dispensary so we have glass pipes and stuff, he wanted a pipe so I showed him the case and even took out some pipes for him to look at and get a feel for, since pipes are about preference I have no problem letting customers hold them so long as they are careful.

This guy…

He was at first, but then kept banging the pipes against the glass case while he’s holding it and looking in the display case. So I took the pipe back and he looked a little annoyed. After he picked one out, he wanted screens so I took him to the register where we have some and showed them to him while I put in the code for the pipe and asked how many he wanted. He proceeded to open my bag of screens and start digging around while saying “I just want 3.” I said I would put them together for him but he ignored me and took some screens out without showing me, so I asked to see them and he started getting upset “I said I want 3, so I took 3.”

And he was lying!

I said I understood that but I still need to see, so he showed me his hand which had 4 screens. I pointed this out and he insisted he only grabbed 3, so I point at each one and counted 4, he got upset again whispering “Jesus…” and took one out of his hand and dropped it on the counter. I offered him a little bag for the screens and he begrudgingly took it and went off on his merry way. Why is it so hard to be respectful to customer service workers? I had every right to deny him service, but I decided to just take his money so I could help the next person, who was very nice. I do find it funny how the older generation preaches about younger people needing manners but I find it’s the other way around. Thanks for letting me rant, every weekend is like this usually and it’s nice to have a spot to vent.”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

They need to ban this guy from shopping in their store!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.