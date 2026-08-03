“He Pulled a Weapon on My Crew”: Homeowner Terrified After Neighbor Threatens Contractors

You never really know how unhinged some people can be until the you-know-what hits the fan.

That’s when things get real, people!

And it’s unfortunate when people realize that their neighbors are CRAZY.

In today’s story, a woman talked about a neighbor of hers who clearly has some serious issues and needs some help…or maybe a bit of time behind bars.

Take a look at what she had to say about this guy.

My neighbor brandished a gun at the contractors doing work at our house. “Obviously this is infuriating and disgusting given the state of the country right now. We’ve always had our suspicions about this neighbor but have never actually seen or directly experienced this behavior ourselves. There was an instance last year where we have strong reason to believe he tore down balloons we placed in the guest parking area during our daughter’s first birthday for our guests to identify, which was a rude thing to do.

This is scary stuff…

But now this happened yesterday. I only found out because the contractors told me out of concern for MY safety, only to realize it was my neighbor when they pointed to his truck that was parked conspicuously on the street (he never parks there). My husband called the superintendent to let him know what happened, but I really wanted my husband to confront the neighbor and ask about the situation to get a better understanding of what happened.

She’s pretty worried about this…

I feel like contacting the super could also backfire on the contractors in some twisted way. What would you have done or do differently in this situation? It happened yesterday.”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a feud that starts between neighbors after one reports an illegal drainage issue and the other can’t let it go.

And this person spoke up.

This guy is clearly dangerous…

And there’s no telling what he’s gonna do next…

This is scary stuff!

She needs to be careful how she deals with this neighbor…