Late-Night Noise Pushed Her To The Breaking Point—And She’s Thinking About Fighting Back

City living often comes with unavoidable noise and late-night disruptions.

In this story, a woman got easily irritated when strangers would park outside her apartment building and blast loud music at 3 to 5 a.m.

Despite filing complaints, nothing changed, and confronting them felt unsafe in the middle of the night.

She even thought about doing harmless but questionable pranks to scare them off and make them think twice.

Do you think this is a good plan though? Check out the full details below.

What would you do about cars blasting music outside your apartment at 3–5 a.m.? I live in New York City in a typical 5 to 6-story apartment building on an active street. I have lived here for about five years. I understand that city noise comes with the territory, especially on weekends. Nightlife, traffic, and people coming home late do not really bother me.

This man has tried submitting noise complaints, but nothing happened.

However, every once in a while, someone parks directly outside the building. They open all the car doors and blast music at an absolutely unreasonable volume. I am talking about 4 or 5 a.m. on weekends, sometimes at 3 or 4 a.m. on a weeknight. It can continue long enough to wake up everyone facing the street. I have submitted noise complaints. I am convinced those calls go nowhere. It is NYC, so the law does not always go in check here for small things like that.

He thought about throwing eggs to scare them away.

Going downstairs and confronting a group of strangers in the middle of the night does not seem particularly safe. My initial idea was not revenge. It was more of a way to make them think twice about what they are doing. I thought about throwing eggs or a banana scrap out the window. I would aim around their area to scare them away. There are hundreds of windows facing the street. There is no way for them to know where it came from. Then, I thought throwing an egg might not have enough reach or aim sometimes. I assumed I would have one shot before they looked up.

He also planned to shoot paintball at them.

So, I thought about using a paintball shooter, a kid-friendly one. I would paint around their area on the floor and try to scare them away. I think this might not be super legal. Honestly, if the law does not work for noise complaints, then it might as well work in my favor. It probably would not work for paint complaints either.

But he’s looking for more petty revenge ideas he could perform.

Maybe I am over exaggerating. It really gets annoying to let them play their music for everyone to hear at 4 a.m. without any consequence. The lack of spatial awareness some people have shocks me. I am looking for practical or creative ways to discourage this. Has anyone dealt with this from an apartment building in a dense city? I am open to mildly annoying or embarrassing solutions. What would you do?

Sheesh! What a tough spot OP is in.

I agree that getting woken up by loud music at the wee hours of the morning can be absolutely annoying.

But thinking about petty revenge ideas or going the prank route could easily backfire or get him into trouble.

What do you think he should do? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s another opinion.

This one shares another idea.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

This user has a similar issue.

Finally, report it and leave, says this one.

Revenge may be tempting, but a peaceful sleep is more important.

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