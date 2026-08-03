“You Cut My Hours”: IT Contractor Refuses Free Overtime as Company’s Systems Collapse

If companies aren’t going to pay workers for their time, then you can’t expect them to put in overtime just out of the goodness of their hearts.

It doesn’t work that way!

Time is money, baby!

And that’s a two-way street that employers and workers have to honor.

In this story, an IT worker got fed up with his company cutting his hours, so he decided to teach them a valuable lesson.

Check out what happened!

Cut the IT contractors hours to save money. “The company my wife works for contracted with an IT guy to do all of their basic installs, setups, troubleshooting, SaaS deployments, etc, after moving to a new building. The guy was basically contracted for 40 hours a week of work but was working well beyond that. He figured that this was just a growing pain and once everything was established, he would get paid 40 hours a week and have much less tickets to resolve, looking at the overtime as a personal investment.

This was pretty lame…

Well as the project was nearing completion, he was told that they were cutting his hours in the final weeks and then would simply contract with him on an as needed basis rather than give him salaried hours. He was understandably upset. Since he was already at the max of his “hours” for the week, he decided to leave when 5 workstations had just been setup, including my wife’s. The users hadn’t been provided their credentials to log in. She was always nice to him and saw him leaving when she stopped him to ask him her login credentials.

He was outta there!

He told her what had happened and because she was always nice to him, he gave her the login credentials and then left for the rest of the week, locking several users out of their workstations as an “unintentional” result. Not too long after, the copier/scanner went down and patient charts couldn’t be scanned into the EMR for claims processing and work really started to pile up. It was down for several weeks. They ended up bring him back for the 40 hours per week as was initially negotiated.”

Readers shared their thoughts about this story.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about an employee who decided to push back against time micromanagement.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I bet they regret making this guy mad!

It pays to keep your employees happy, folks.

And don’t you forget it!

This guy knew exactly what he was doing and it paid off!