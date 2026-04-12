A Worker In A Doctor’s Office Had To Deal With A Rude Couple Who Got Upset With Her For No Reason

Every type of customer service job is tough in its own way, but working in a doctor’s office comes with a special set of ornery people to deal with.

In today’s story, a doctor’s office worker shared what went down with a couple who were definitely not having a good day.

Read on and get all the details below.

Rude Patients. “I check patients in at a cardiology office. I greeted a man and wife who were signing in. Here’s how the conversation went: Me: “Hello”

Here we go…

Wife: “Hi so we tried to call TEN times and no one answered!” Me: “Oh no, which extension did you press?” Wife: “We pressed a bunch of different ones.” Me: “Oh ok…. Did you happen to press the extension to speak to Dr. A’s nurse? Did you leave a message.” I’m genuinely trying to figure out where the calls are going. There’s nothing I can do to change the phone system….. but I can help guide patients to the correct extension. I sat at the referral person’s desk for 2 hours one afternoon and she got hundreds of calls. She said she calls back if they leave a message.

These folks were fired up!

Wife: “Listen lady, I’m not going to sit here and argue with you about calling. I own a business and this is NOT good practice. This is why we FIRED our last cardiologist. We WILL be telling the cardiologist about this.” Me: “Okay then…” Come to find out, the doctor he needed to see wasn’t in at the moment. I spoke with the doctor’s nurse. The doctor’s nurse DID call back and left a voice message. I called the husband up to the counter (I don’t know where wife went) and explained the nurse had called back, she was on the phone when the call came through and left a voicemail on his phone.

Oops…

He listened to the voicemail while standing at the counter and said “well, she should have called my wife back, not me.” The wife took this complaint to the individual over all the practices. Said she tried to call 10 times, I was rude to her, and she asked for a supervisor and no one came out. Never once did she ask for a supervisor.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another individual didn’t hold back.

These folks were the definition of RUDE.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.