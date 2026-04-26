An Owner Proved That Her Dog Isn’t The Smartest Pooch In The World

We love our dogs with all our hearts, but let’s face it…

A lot of them aren’t very bright!

A woman named Crystal showed TikTok viewers what her dog did that made her think that this little fella ain’t the next Einstein.

The video’s text overlay reads, “He’s not the brightest.”

She added, “The meanest? Yes. Brightest? No.”

Crystal then showed viewers what she was talking about.

Her dog had put his face between the metal gate and he was barking…

But he didn’t realize the gate was open and he was on the wrong side of the door!

Crystal told her pooch to come inside, but the little guy just wasn’t getting it.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “All floof and no brains.”

You can say that again!

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This dog isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.