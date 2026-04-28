Autistic Teen Is Doing Her Best To Please Her Family, But Given Their Complete Lack Of Communication They’re Making It Very Difficult To Do So

If there is one key to harmonious living with others – whether that is living with family, roommates, or a partner – it is communication.

With clear communication, everyone knows where they stand, understands how to respect one another’s boundaries, and can talk about their feelings without things blowing out of proportion.

Unfortunately, clear communication is rarer than you might think.

And for the teenage girl in this story, that lack of communication from her parents is putting her in a really uncomfortable place.

Read on to find out why.

AIO for being upset that my family expects me to be ready without even telling me? I seventeen and female, and I am pretty annoyed at my family for expecting me to be ready and leave to go take ID photos without even telling me. I asked why my dad was getting ready and noticed my mother and brother getting ready to go somewhere as well. My parents then got really annoyed and angry at me for not being ready and for being “difficult.”

Let’s see how the situation panned out further.

I am now waiting with my father in the living room and he is ****** off. Not to mention, my brother knew ahead of time and he is still getting ready like half an hour before we are apparently supposed to go. I still don’t even know where we are going or what time we are supposed to leave or be there by. The worst part is I am autistic – the only one in my immediate family – and I am trying to suppress a meltdown now.

She is trying to hold it together, and foreseeing worse to come.

We are also going to a big busy mall (there are a few places to get IDs, all of them being in malls) and I am probably going to get overstimulated. Because of this I might end up having a meltdown today, or have a panic attack worrying about the meltdown, because that happens. They didn’t tell me I was going with them or even that they were going somewhere at all, there wasn’t even anything on the calendar on the fridge. Am I overreacting for being upset about this?

One thing that is important within families – even families without an autistic member, but even more so with – is clear communication.

This poor girl is trying her best to be ‘acceptable’ to her family, while they’re failing to communicate their expectations with her, and getting mad at her when she doesn’t understand.

That is not an emotionally safe or stable environment to grow up in.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person commended her and offered her tips for helping herself out.

While others explained just how odd her family’s behavior was.

Meanwhile, this Redditor called out the family for their lack of consideration.

They are her family, and they should be significantly more considerate toward her than they are being.

She needs structure and support, not to be left having to guess about other peoples’ intentions and being rejected for not accurately reading their minds.

This is a diabolical way to treat your autistic child.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.