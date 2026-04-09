Bartender Politely Rejected A Regular Customer At Her Job, So His Angry Demand To Correct The Bill Left Him Paying Far More Than Before

Sometimes a customer’s attitude can turn faster than a barstool after last call.

When one bartender politely rejected a regular customer who had been friendly for months, the once-charming guest transformed into her most difficult critic.

And when he finally demanded she “fix” his bill, he ended up paying way more than he ever thought.

Keep reading for the full story.

I charged you too much? My friend, you have no idea. I used to be a bartender/manager at a small family-owned restaurant. We had this one customer who I’ll call D. Anyways, he used to be a really nice guy. Always fun to talk to, had interesting stories, the works. However, after about 8 months of him being a regular, he asked me out.

She tried to let him down easy, but the customer still managed to have a cow about it.

I (VERY POLITELY AND KINDLY) turned him down. And, my god, you would have thought I threatened his mom with the way he reacted.

This demeanor had completely changed.

So, following that point, he turned into a giant d******g. Always snapping at me (both literally and figuratively), complaining about food that he never had an issue with before, etc. A couple months later, we had some changes to our menu and some slight price changes.

So when his favorite dish was affected, it wasn’t pretty.

Notably, his favorite soup (elk chili) was 75 cents more. He stormed in and sat and ordered elk chili. I said, “of course! I just want to make sure you’re aware that of the change—“

He didn’t take this well at all.

He snapped at me and said, “How dumb do you think I am??? I can read!” Ok, my dude, whatever you can say. So he gets his soup, his meal, a few beers, and a glass of one of our higher quality bourbons.

That isn’t the end of it, though.

I bring him the check and he flips out. “This is more than it was before! You never told me that it would be more! This is fraud. I’m not paying this. Fix it!” Ok, I can do that.

Little did the customer know, she had already paid him a pretty big favor.

However, on the check, I had also charged him for only happy hour price beers, which was significantly less than our regular prices. Happy hour ended before he even got there. I also charged him for a lower quality bourbon by the same company (please note, the owner was ok with that since he was technically a regular and had spent a lot of money there).

But since he demanded it “fixed”…

So I fixed his check for him. But I fixed all of it. The new check was about $15 more than it was before.

Of course, the customer wasn’t pleased.

He was so mad he was lost for words, and I took that time to show him how I fixed his check. He never came back on nights I was working after that. I wonder how he’s doing.

Sounds like the trash took itself out.

What did Reddit make of this?

Some customers don’t seem to know how good they have it until it’s gone.

This customer didn’t seem like the most well-adjusted person.

If he makes this bad of a customer, he would have made for an even worse date.

Some customers seem to take their status as a regular as an excuse to mistreat people.

This nightmare just talked himself out of a pretty good discount!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.