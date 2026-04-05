Boss Asks Employee If He Can Work Overtime To Help Paint, But He Wasn’t Expecting Such An Honest Answer

Imagine getting a text from your boss on the weekend asking you to work overtime on Monday. If you said no, would you think that would be the end of it? What would you do if your boss kept trying to talk you into working overtime?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he really does not want to work overtime. His boss changes the question from a request to a demand, but will that convince the employee to work overtime? Keep reading to find out.

Boss tries to make me to work overtime to paint the office, even offered to let my wife help Sunday morning my wife and I were chilling playing some video games. I get a text from my boss, keep in mind my wife also works in the same place. Also my job has absolutely nothing to do with painting, I work in tooling in a plastics factory. “Just a heads up tomorrow and Tuesday they are going to need help painting so they are asking that if you could stay from 315 to 6. You can have the OT and help them paint before the owners come. If your wife wants to paint and get overtime as well she can do that so she’s not just waiting around on you.”

It turns out that it wasn’t a request, it was a demand.

I answered him: “I don’t really need the overtime, so no thanks.” Then it turns from a request to being mandatory. “I don’t think it’s an option . I’m just saying they’re not going to ask you to leave early . They need help before owners come . Plan on tomorrow and Tuesday painting . Sorry they don’t ask very often” I never even replied to the last text, I gave my answer and that’s that.

He’s asked about painting again.

I get to work yesterday and get asked in the morning about the painting after work by the plant manager. I reply that I will not be staying to paint. “What about tomorrow and Wednesday?” “I will not be staying to paint at all this week”

He was honest.

“Can I ask why?” “Because I don’t want to” Manager has no idea how to handle this. His face gets all red and you can tell he wants to yell at me. But he can’t find a real reason to, besides the fact that I said no to something that should not even have been asked of me. They waited until the last minute to try to get the shop clean and painted before the owners show up. You guys messed around and found out, deal with it.

Being asked to do a task that is not at all part of your job should definitely not be mandatory. I think he handled that really well.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A former soldier shares his perspective.

Another person was in this exact situation but handled it much differently.

This is a good point.

This person needs to look for a different job.

Overtime shouldn’t be mandatory.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.