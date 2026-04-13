Boss Refuses To Pay Salaried Employee When He Takes A Day Off, But He Also Refuses To Pay Him Overtime

Imagine working for a boss who claims that you’re on salary. If you took a personal day, would you expect to get paid for it?

In this story, one man tells us about his friend who is in this situation, and yes, his friend did expect to get paid for his day off.

But he didn’t get paid.

That raised another issue. Should he get paid for overtime?

Let’s see how the conversation with the boss went.

“I don’t get paid overtime” I found out today my best friend doesn’t get paid overtime. When I asked him about this, this is what he explained to me: Yeah, so, technically I’m salaried. When I started working for drunk annoying (DA), he told me I’d be salaried and I was cool with that. I’ve taken one personal day since I started working for him, and when I got my check, I noticed I was missing 8 hours.

He asked his boss about it.

When I asked him about it, he said “well yeah, I’ll pay for holidays and stuff, but I’m not going to pay for you to take a day off.” I clarified that I am in fact salaried. DA says yes, but if I don’t work, I don’t get paid. So, I asked “I’m not salaried then, I get paid by the day?”

The boss’s answer wasn’t all that helpful.

And he said “if thinking about it like that works for you, sure.” But I’ve worked Saturdays I don’t get paid for, and if I work past 8 hours in a day, I don’t get paid for it. This man worked 62 hours last week and got paid for 40 hours of work. If anyone here has any advice they’d like for me to pass along that isn’t just “quit” or “find a new job” I’m happy to do so. He is actively looking for a new job, but in the meantime, can’t just up and quit as he has bills to pay and needs a roof over his head.

The boss seems to treat this employee as hourly when it works in his favor and salary when it works in his favor. He can’t have it both ways. Surely, this has to be illegal.

Let’s see if Reddit has some advice.

Here are some suggestions about how to proceed.

Yes, this is exactly what the boss is doing.

Time to do some research!

Yes, this is what’s happening.

Another person rants about the boss trying to have it both ways.

He’s either salary or he’s not!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.