Boy Stole Classmate’s Orange And Ate It In Front Of Her As A Joke, So She And Her Friend Convinced Him It Had Been Rotting In A Locker For Two Weeks

Some classroom pranks require elaborate planning, and some just require a two-week-old orange and a straight face.

When a boy snatched his classmate’s orange and ate it in front of her just to be funny, she and her best friend calmly informed him of everywhere that orange had been before it reached his mouth.

Soon, he spent the rest of the night regretting that very decision.

Keep reading for the full story!

Steal my friend’s orange? Enjoy a night of puking. My best friend and I were sitting in English lit. She had an orange on her desk. This boy took it and refused to give it back. He wasn’t being a bully or anything, but kind of teasing — and then he ate it in front of us while he was laughing.

However, he would soon realize this was no laughing matter.

So we told him he shouldn’t have eaten it. Boy: “Why not?” Friend: “Because it was in my locker for two weeks. I was going to throw it away after class.”

But that wasn’t all that happened.

Me: “Yeah, plus she dropped it on the floor and we were kicking it around.” Friend: “And then I stabbed it with my pencil.” Me: “I think part of the lead broke off in it. I hope you don’t get lead poisoning.”

The friend didn’t believe them… at first.

He accused us of lying and we just shrugged and ignored him for the rest of the class. The next day he came to class. He didn’t look too good. Said he was up that night throwing up.

We told him we were just kidding. That none of what we said happened. Poor guy. Didn’t know what to believe at that point.

Looks like karma had this one covered.

What did Reddit think?

Just the mere suggestion of one creature is enough to send anyone spiraling.

This commenter takes issue with a minor part of the story.

Apparently faking being sick can lead to actual sickness.

To this commenter, this it textbook bullying behavior.

The cheap laugh wasn’t worth it in the end.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.