Bride-To-Be Is Facing Off With Her Sister Over Who Gets To Be The Flower Girl At Her Wedding, And Her Mom Is On The Opposing Team

Event planning isn’t for sissies. Especially when it comes to coordinating your own wedding. So many things can go wrong via miscommunication.

Check out why this bride-to-be is in conflict with her sister.

AITAH for not making my niece the flower girl at our wedding? I have one sister and only one niece and nephew. My niece texted me and asked what her role will be for the wedding in September of this year. I told her I think she is a little old for a flower girl, but I will find her a role. We are still early in our planning and don’t even have our bridal party fully established, so the flower girl role hadn’t been discussed yet.

This made the following a complete shock. It’s very awkward.

Fast forward a few days and my sister reached out to my fiancée via text and asked her directly what my niece’s role will be. My fiancé responded saying maybe she could be a flower girl. We didn’t know at the time, but my sister then directly told my niece that she will be the flower girl. My fiancé and I had a conversation a few days later and we came to the conclusion that the flower girl would fit better being my 6 year old cousin who is the same age as my nephew, who we decided would be great as a ring bearer. A few days later I found out that my sister is telling family members that her daughter is the flower girl.

Unfortunately, the matter will not be an easy fix.

I immediately texted my sister and let her know that if she allows us we will use her son as ring bearer, but flower girl we would like to use our cousin instead of my niece. My sister immediately responded to me and said no; I have to make her daughter flower girl, or junior bridesmaid. I responded by saying I think our cousin fits better due to her age, and I don’t want my niece as a junior bridesmaid as that entails her standing at the altar. I followed up by saying she can have a role in the ceremony like walking down the aisle or helping someone to their seats or something. My sister responded by then saying she is no longer coming to our wedding and she will never speak to me again.

Making matters worse, she doesn’t have the ally you might think she’d have.

This has caused a large amount of drama. My mom is calling me in tears because she wants my sister at the wedding and she is blaming me. My mom wants me to give in to any demands she has just so that she attends. I am not interested in listening to her demands because I feel like its our wedding we should be able to do as we please.

But it’s not easy to assign blame, either.

I feel like there was some miscommunication between my fiancée and my sister, but I do not feel like it was my sister’s place to tell my niece she was flower girl without asking us. I feel like it should be my fiancée and I who formally ask someone to be apart of the wedding. I texted my niece apologizing for the miscommunication, but my sister still refuses to come to the wedding.

Here is what folks are saying.

Or grandmother flower girl(s)!

Adorable. I love it!

True. Accountability is important.

I don’t know if I’d go this far!

The sister sounds weird.

I swear every wedding has some kind of drama behind the scenes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.