Caregiver Was Mistaken For Nursing Home Staff By A Frail Resident Asking To Be Put To Bed, So They Kindly Drew The Line And Found Someone Qualified To Help

Not every “I don’t work here” moment turns into a meltdown.

When a caregiver visiting a nursing home was mistaken for staff by a frail resident who needed help getting back to bed, they gently explained the situation and offered to find someone who actually worked there.

Luckily, the story had a wholesome ending.

Keep reading for the full story!

Old lady wants my sibling to put her in bed. So my sibling is a caregiver for more elderly people and took one of their clients to a nursing home so the client could visit a relative. Now let’s meet the cast: F: sibling, OL: old lady. So my sibling was walking back with a nurse at the nursing home, and OL wheeled out and saw my sibling. She had huge ulcers on her legs and was frail.

The older lady’s requests were polite at first.

OL: Miss? Can you take me to my room? F: Of course. My sibling takes OL to her room carefully, and when they got to the room, OL turned to my sibling.

Then things started getting a bit more complicated.

OL: Can you put me to bed? Now my sibling has not done a full body move for a little over a year, and my sibling does not work in this care facility. Nor is qualified in the slightest to do so.

So the sibling tries to let the lady down easy.

F: No, I don’t work here. OL: Why? F: I don’t work here. But I can get a nurse to help you. OL: You don’t work here?

Luckily, the older lady handled things well enough.

F: No. But I can get someone who does to help you. OL: That would be lovely, dear. And my sibling did, and the old lady was apparently really nice, and they got their client home safely.

It’s admirable this sibling recognized her interference could have put the woman in harm’s way.

What did Reddit think?

A positive story is always a breath of fresh air.

This woman sounds like just the kind of person needed in this line of work.

This reader had quite the pleasant surprise reading this story.

Now that’s how you handle a setback with grace.

Take note, Karens of the world!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.