Cashier Agrees To Help A Customer With A Few Items Right Before Closing, But When She Sees That Their Cart Is Full, She Walks Away And Refuses To Serve Them

It’s always frustrating when someone says one thing and means another.

So, what would you do if you were a cashier and agreed to help a last-minute customer ring up just a “few things,” only to realize they had a whole cart full of items? Would you go ahead and help them? Or would you refuse because they misled you and had too many items?

In the following story, one cashier finds herself in this exact situation and decides to walk away. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for not serving a customer I (26, F) work as a cashier at a grocery store. For privacy reasons, I’m not stating which one. My store is very highly liked because of its cleanliness, and we’re required to clean our belts, counters, and computer keypads before leaving. They usually let us turn off our lights 3 minutes before the end of our shift for cleaning. I, especially because I have a special transport that takes me to work and home, and they aren’t required to wait more than a few minutes before marking me absent and taking off.

What started as a few items turned into a whole cart.

Well, I turned my light off and started to clean my belt when a customer peeked around the corner and asked if I could assist them. I told them I was cleaning up, so I wouldn’t be able to, but they insisted they had a few items. I saw their cart with just a pack of water, and said sure. But after that, they brought around another cart filled to the top with groceries. Before they even started putting them on the belt, I told them, “Sorry, but that is not a few items, and I won’t be able to assist you because I’ll be over my time.” The customer became upset because I told them I would help. I walked away, leaving them there alone. AITA?

Wow. It seems like they had a little more than a few items.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about how she handled this.

According to this comment, she deserves to catch her ride.

For this person, the customer knew what they were doing.

Here’s someone who had something similar happen.

This reader thinks people are way too entitled.

How rude! That person needs to learn what the word ‘closed’ means.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.