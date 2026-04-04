Couple Move Out Of Apartment, But The Ill Landlord Keeps Putting Off Giving Them Back Their Security Deposit

Cancer is awful, and anyone who has ever been through it or knows anyone who has battled it, knows how physically and mentally painful it can be.

But is a health battle a reason not to give someone their security deposit back when they move out of an apartment you own?

In this story, one couple is dealing with this exact issue. They want their security deposit back, but their former landlord keeps using cancer as a reason to delay paying them back.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for Bugging my Ex-Landlord Who Has Cancer? I’d like to preface this by saying I have no “beef” with my old landlord. Sure, he was a landlord so I didn’t expect much but he was reasonable (even let us get a dog). I never met him in person, and we only ever communicated via text or email. My husband and I lived in the home for 2 years and took wonderful care of it including limb trimming, removal of dead bushes, and yard maintenance to be complaint to the HOA stands (as was listed in the lease as out responsibility).

They needed to move.

In July my husband was offered a new job an hour away with a substantial pay increase. We were prepared for him to commute until the end of our lease which would have been August of 2025. We informed the landlord immediately and he suggested a move-out date of July 31st. Brilliant! This would save us plenty of time and money as we could move closer to the new job. We move out, and all is well. We hired yard maintenance and cleanup, professional carpet cleaning, and professional home cleaning to ensure all was well before we vacated the home (as our lease required the cleanings).

But the landlord wasn’t in a rush to give them their security deposit back.

Fast forward to mid August and it’s radio silent in terms of updating us on the status of our security deposit return. August 21st rolls around and I send a text (to get a temperature check) letting our previous landlord know our new physical address. He thanks me, and we go on about our business.

The landlord gave an excuse about the delay.

I check in September 2nd with no answer, and again on September 9th to which he replies apologetically. Landlord (let’s call him Steve) informs me that he is sorry and undergoing challenging health complications and was in the hospital the last time I texted. Steve lets me know he will “work” on our deposit before he begins chemo.

She decides to wait a month before bringing it up again.

Of course, I feel AWFUL that I’m bothering this man now that I know he’s been diagnosed with cancer. So, I leave it alone… for an entire month. October 4th rolls around with no mention of the deposit from him, so I check in. No answer, again. I give it a week and text back on October 14th, to which he replies apologetically again saying “I am sorry, there’s nothing you need to do. I just need to find the energy to handle this.”

She feels bad but wants the money back.

Again, I feel like a jerk for plaguing this man. Today is October 27th and we have yet to receive of deposit back. Thank God my husband and I are well off but that is beside the point. It is a significant amount of money, money that we could put towards our house down payment, savings, or hell even blow on a new pair of shoes because it’s OUR money. I have no idea how to proceed. My realtor is telling me to give him grace but how far can my grace extend???

I get that the landlord is having serious health issues, but it’s still their money. They have the right to get their money back.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

It really doesn’t take very long to refund money.

It really does sound like an excuse.

Here’s a suggestion to see what the law says.

Everyone thinks she deserves her money back.

Bad health isn’t an excuse for stealing.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.