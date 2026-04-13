Custodian Hates It When Her Horrible Supervisor Points Out Her Mistakes In Front Of Teachers And Students, But She’s Not Sure If She Should Ask Him To Stop

Imagine working as a custodian at a school. If your supervisor pointed out something you didn’t do perfectly, would it bother you if teachers and students were around when he did this, or would you think that was no big deal?

In this story, one elementary school custodian is in this exact situation, and she hates it when her supervisor points out her mistakes in front of students and teachers. However, she’s not sure if telling him how she feels will make it better or worse.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I tell my supervisor to stop pointing out mistakes in front of other people? I (24F) work as a 2nd shift elementary school custodian (after school) and my job is to clean the classrooms and bathrooms for the next school day. My job overall is not stressful and I can work at my own pace (within my 8 hour shift of course). I can also listen to my own music and podcasts and even talk on the phone with friends as I work.

The supervisor sounds awful!

My issue with the job is my supervisor, Mike (62M). He’s a nitpicker and micromanages me and my coworker, Cath (65F). He would often take pictures of tiny spots we missed in our section. He would even sometimes raise his voice which makes me flinch everytime and even cry.

It’s almost like Mike is trying to embarrass her.

There are times where Mike would take me aside and start showing spots I missed in classrooms in front of the other teachers and sometimes students. I always feel embarrassed and angry when he does this because it makes me feel like the teachers may see me as incompetent at my job. I also feel it isn’t their business either since it’s a private matter for custodians. It’s different if Cath hears it vs teachers.

Her mother gave her some advice.

I’ve always been taught to never speak up against someone and to just be quiet and take it. Always be the bigger person. I always get told to be quiet and ignore it every time I do. This is no different with Mike. I’m always told by my mother to just take his comments.

Cath gave her completely different advice.

Cath has told me I should speak up about this issue, but I feel like I would just cause more trouble and he’ll just ignore my request anyway. Cath never has a problem with being told off in front of other people because Mike never does it with her, so she’s telling me to speak up about it. I however feel like I have to just stay quiet and take it. I feel I’m going to look like a jerk if I tell him how I don’t want him to belittle me in front of others. So WIBTA if I tell my supervisor to stop pointing out mistakes in front of others?

Should she speak up or stay silent? Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks it’s her fault for making so many mistakes.

But another person thinks she should tell Mike how she feels.

This person thinks she has two options.

And another person gives her a lot of good advice.

Her supervisor probably already knows how this makes her feel.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.