Customer Kept Yelling At A Manager To Get Her Money Order, But The Manager Told Her She Can’t Do Anything About It

Some customers really need to learn basic ethics before shopping!

This manager shares how a horrible customer made their life miserable.

Check out the full story.

Karen won’t take no for an answer I just finished one of the worst shifts of my life as a manager for a small grocery chain. When I came in I was warned about a lady who at that time called 5 times and came into the store 2 times. This lady bought a money order from us and made a mistake on and wanted us to cash it.

This is where it gets bad…

We have never cashed money orders and we can’t. After they leave the store, are written on, or torn apart we cannot do anything with the money orders. She was told multiple times this and given the number and website to get her money order cashed. Well instead of doing that she goes to another store and tries to get them to cash it. They won’t so she comes to our store and screams at the first manager then leaves.

UH OH…

She then proceeds to call multiple times and scream at the cashiers and managers on the phone. Then I come in and start my shift. She comes in and asks if I can cash it because she made a mistake. I told her I couldn’t and she would have to contact WU to get any help, because I cannot do anything. She beginning screaming at me telling me that WU told her I would fix it and that I’m lying to her and on and on. She gets half way to the door scream yelling and just starts full on screaming no words just screaming and runs out.

That’s INSANE!

I tried to let it go cause I was shaken up. She calls back 2 hours later telling me she wanted to talk to a different manager, but it was just me. I tell her what I told her earlier and my morning manager told her and she starts screaming at me on the phone. The lady also threatened to sue my store. I called the morning manager and asked her what to do and she said tell her to call in the morning. The lady did not like that she was convinced I was with holding information from her and continued to scream at me. I got permission to hang up on her and I did. That was the end of it for me, but next shift I work I’m going to find out if she continued her rampage.

She was being so unreasonable!

I even checked the WU website and it has a link to cash money orders. She just continuously lied to us and harassed my store for hours on end. I found out from a cashier later in the night that the lady had told cashier that she wanted to speak to a male manager, someone who actually knows something. I am female and so is my morning manager.

That’s so bad!

This lady definitely does not want to talk to my grocery manager or store manager, they will both tear her a new one. Sorry for grammar and punctuation. I am extremely exhausted after tonight, but I just wanted to share my Karen story for the day.

YIKES! That sounds frustrating!

Why wouldn’t the customer understand a simple policy!

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this one.

This user knows nobody should tolerate abuse at work!

This user knows the store and management isn’t at fault here!

This user knows there’s nothing that stores can do in such situations.

This user knows how to deal with such horrible customers.

This user wants to ban this customer!

Somebody is being so unreasonable!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.