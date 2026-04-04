Customer Refused To Give Their Order Number, So The Employee Asked The Customer To Wait While They Checked

Difficult customers deserve difficult employees!

This guy shares how his girlfriend dealt with an annoying customer at work!

Check out the full story.

Want to be difficult and not provide me with your order number? Your day is about to get longer This is a story from my girlfriend who works at a large retail store. Recently they just started a new online pickup program. You can order online and come pickup in the store for free. This is convenient as you don’t have to wait in line or wait for a cashier.

This is where it gets bad…

The store is extremely busy. At the same time they also have a grocery pickup option. This is separate from the usual pickup. With Grocery pickup they will bring it to your car however with everything else you must come inside. This is clearly stated on website when you make a purchase. They recently painted new pickup parking spots for GROCERY ONLY. Anyway, some lady pulls up and calls the store. My girlfriend answers. “Hi I have a pickup for XYZ”

UH OH…

“Ok, just come inside to the pickup desk at the front” My girlfriend says. The lady freaks out and starts giving attitude. A typical Karen. She asks why they can’t bring it to her car, saying this is bullcrap etc etc. My girlfriend peaks outside and it looks like she’s parked in a huge pickup truck. The whole time she was complaining she could have gotten her item already. Instead she wants to be difficult. My girlfriend explains the process to her and she eventually hangs up. Around 10 minutes goes by and the lady came into the store. “I’m her for a pickup for XYZ item” She says with attitude. She begins to complain again but stops shortly after.

That’s INSANE!

After my girlfriend is done with another customer she asks “Ok, could you provide me with your item number so I could look it up?” the item number is in the email and she could easily pull it up on her phone. “I don’t see why I should have to provide that” she says. “Your store is trash and this process is backwards. Paying customers shouldn’t be doing all this work” “OK one second I’ll go check in the back” My girlfriend says.

The cherry on top!

Except she didn’t go check in the back. She went to the lunchroom, punched out for her lunch and walked out the store. The Scanner that they use for pickups was “misplaced” by my girlfriend. Lady ended up waiting 45 more minutes until my girlfriend came back from lunch.

AWESOME! That must have been very satisfying!

Why wouldn’t the customer simply give the tracking number?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the girlfriend is amazing!

This user claims the girlfriend as a hero.

This user loves this story!

Somebody was in a mood that day!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.