Customer Was Browsing For New Dungarees When Another Shopper Mistook Them For Staff, And No Matter What They Said, She Just Wasn’t Getting It

There’s no denying that shopping is quite a polarising activity.

Some people love it – browsing the stores, that dopamine hit when you check out with something that you love.

For others, the bright lights and the expense, the bustling stores and the time it all takes is nothing short of a nightmare.

But the person in this story quite liked browsing for new clothes on their lunch break – most times, that is.

Because on one particular day, a fellow customer made their search for dungarees one they’d never forget.

Read on to find out more.

“I don’t work here, lady” I used to go shopping frequently on my lunch breaks or on my way home at department stores, Target, etc. My typical workday dress at the time was a button down shirt, and slacks and a tie on most days, with the obligatory blackberry clipped to my hip. One day, I was shopping at a Sears, JCPenney, one of those type of stores to look for some slacks. When I found the shelf of office dungarees of my liking, I started digging for my size.

But this ordinary shopping trip was about to take a strange turn.

I noticed a woman to my left whose figure and hair reminded me of the Snapple lady – but with a much more ear-piercing, cackling voice. She was talking loudly near a register kiosk, and then she started walking towards me. At the time I didn’t realize she was directing her shrill voice at me, so I kept digging. However, when she got closer she made another statement about “there are none of you guys working at the checkout kiosks”.

Let’s see how he responded to her.

I looked over and I told her, “I don’t work here,” then went back to digging for my size. Yes, send her off. But she totally lost it, screaming that I was “disrespectful” and I was “lazy,” that I could “just walk over to the register even if it wasn’t my section” or I could use my “walkie” to call someone. This got the attention of several people in the area and ultimately someone who actually worked there. Meanwhile, I kept looking and finally found my size.

But that woman wasn’t about to stop.

She started complaining to this employee about me not helping her. I again said “I don’t work here, lady” and went to the register to wait in line to check out, you know like a normal customer. I overheard the employee tell her that I indeed did not work for the store. She finally put two and two together, said something snarky, shoved the employee the clothes she had in her hands, and walked out in a huff.

Yikes, this woman really had a bad attitude.

It’s totally fine to make a mistake every once in a while – we all do it, after all.

But the way she reacted when she figured out the mistake she’d made? That’s not nice at all.

Let’s see how Redditors responded to this.

This person was shocked that after all that, she gave up on her purchase altogether.

While others joked about the situation.

Meanwhile, it caused this person to feel quite nostalgic.

Mistaking a customer from an employee is easily done, especially if they look purposeful and are dressed the part.

But the woman’s behavior suggested that she was just a rude person – the way she spoke to him, the way she decided to dump the clothes on the employee instead of checking out.

It all reeks of entitlement.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.