Eight Friends Meet Regularly For Board Game Nights With A Rotating Host, But Hosting Always Seems To Pass One Man By, And His Friends Are Sensing Something Off

As you get older, it’s natural to see your circle of friends reduce considerably.

But if you want to hang onto those friends, even amidst everyone’s complicated adult lives, having a regular get together in the calendar can be very important.

The group of friends in this story have that all figured out, and meet up regularly to enjoy some games along with one another’s company.

But recently, there’s a little friction amongst the friends.

Read on to find out why.

I called friend out on being stingy and told him it was his turn to host/pay for an event. AITA? We are a group of friends who for the last eight or so years have been playing boardgames and TT-RPGs together. In addition to our weekly games (usually hosted at my place), we usually meet up a few times a year for a food, drinks and board games event, with the host paying for the food and drinks. This usually coincides with a birthday, the Christmas and/or Easter season.

However, there is some disparity in the hosting arrangements.

Everyone has hosted these events except X (a man in his mid-40s). We have good-naturedly asked him a few times that next time, it’s his turn, which he completely fails to comment on. So last week I (male, late 40s) sent him a message directly asking him, “We have all hosted several times and you have never done so. Don’t you think its about time you do so?” He answered very shortly: “Geeh, thanks for the discreet pointer.”

Let’s see how he responded to his friend.

I replied: “It was discreet I just think it weird that we all have hosted several times and you never do so” After that, he has been completely radio silent. Hasn’t replied to that message and hasn’t replied to group messages. His finances are not an issue; he is the one in the group with the best paid job, great stock portfolio, no kids and a very lenient mortgage. AITA?

If this was an issue amongst the whole group, it definitely needed confronting.

Because really, it’s not fair that everyone else is paying and hosting, and this guy isn’t.

But maybe there would’ve been a more understanding way to do it.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought he’d done the right thing.

While others suggested workarounds for if the guy didn’t want to host.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought there might be a good reason why he didn’t want to meetups to be at his place.

Maybe he has a reason not to invite everyone back, or perhaps he simply doesn’t want all those people in his home.

But it’s still not fair that everyone else is footing the bill and he isn’t.

He needs to pay his fair share at the very least.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.