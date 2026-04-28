Employee Deals With Customers Who Ramble On Calls, So He Has To Endure Conversations That Don’t Get To The Point Quickly

Customer service patience is truly tested every day.

The following story is about an employee who deals with callers who refuse to get straight to the point.

He also complains that some customers would ramble far beyond the issue.

Let’s take a closer look!

*TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT* Me: “Good morning, this is [company name]. My name is [name]. How can I help?” Cutsomer: “Hello.” (Or “Hi, how are you?”)

This man gets annoyed that customers don’t tell them immediately what the issue was.

Mate, just tell me what you want. Or worse is when they’ll do this, you have to practically beg them to tell you the issue. But once they start, they just ramble on far beyond what you actually need. Like, where was this energy at the start of the call?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one chimes in.

Here’s a personal experience from this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, the hardest part of the job is just getting someone to say what they actually want.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.