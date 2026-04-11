Employee Dealt With A Child Who Kept Entering The Storeroom For Weeks, So She Finally Confronted His Mother And Told Her She Isn’t A Babysitter

Workplace boundaries exist for a reason.

In this story, an employee was dealing with a kid who kept entering an employees-only area despite multiple warnings.

After weeks of being ignored, she finally confronted the child’s mother, saying babysitting wasn’t part of her job.

Now, tensions arise with both coworkers and management.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for telling this kid to stop coming to our storeroom? For the last 3 weeks every day, when I go to the “employees only” area of my work, this 8-year-old child follows me there. I have told his mother that kids are not allowed in the back. My bosses have told her twice. Still, he persists.

This employee took the kid to his mom.

Today, he showed up again. I was done. I told him again that he needs to go, that I was going to tell his mom. I took him to the front of the store. And told mother that I have been telling him he cannot come to the back, yet he keeps doing it. I generally have a really laid-back and easygoing personality. When I show my teeth, it tends to stress people out. That is exactly what happened.

She told the mother she was not a babysitter.

One of my coworkers told me I was harsh with the mother. I mean, it has been over 3 weeks of this child not listening. His mother just keeps dumping him on me. I have told her that I am not a babysitter.

Now, her boss and some coworkers were saying she was a bit harsh.

My boss told me I overstepped and that it is her job. The child’s mother said she felt embarrassed. Personally, I am glad she felt that way. Still, am I the jerk in this?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user offers a sound suggestion.

Here’s a similar thought.

Let your boss manage the situation, says this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Employees show up in the workplace to do their job, not to babysit.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.