Employee Faced Harassment At Two Previous Jobs Only To Face More Misconduct At Her Current One, So After HR Was No Help, She Started Running Out Of Hope She’d Ever Be Treated With Respect

No employee should have to choose between paying their bills and feeling safe at work.

When a woman who had already survived harassment at two previous jobs found herself at a third workplace where her boundaries were routinely ignored, so after HR refused to help, she started feeling totally helpless.

And the pattern became impossible to dismiss as just coincidence.

Keep reading for the full story.

I’ve been harassed at 3 different jobs. HR, Police report and endless comments. I’ve been harassed at my last three jobs. When I was 21 and working retail, my boss would use any excuse to get me into the office alone with him. He would make a lot of weird comments and tried to give me gifts, which were against company policy.

Luckily, HR took action and consequences soon followed.

It was serious enough that HR got involved, he got demoted, and was moved to a different store. Next, I worked at a bank when I was 23.

The misconduct at that job was even worse!

During my second week, I got slapped on the behind by a client. He wasn’t even my client — I didn’t speak to him. I had to file a police report. My manager barely cared.

But after the report, she was treated even worse.

After staying, I was called every name under the sun, cursed at, and screamed at. I’m now 25 and have been working as a government contractor for the past 2 years.

This time, the harassment was a bit more subtle.

After the first year, they started implementing hair restrictions. I have to walk through a kitchen to get to my office, but I do not handle food and am not required by the food code to follow the restrictions. I followed it willingly until my assistant manager made fun of my hair. She asked why I did my hair like that and said, “You look like that little girl Dorothy.”

The manager seemed to be on her side, but comments on her appearance still continued.

I asked the manager whether my hair complied with policy and told him that comments on my appearance were inappropriate. He said the AM was old-fashioned and the restriction wasn’t required. Since then, my hair, clothes, and appearance have been brought up 10 separate times.

Then everything escalated.

The 9th time escalated to a meeting with the assistant manager, manager, our direct project manager, the project manager over our entire area, government reps, and the director of their program. The boss PM said that the government can’t enforce our company’s dress code policy. Now they want no jewelry or nails, company shirts only, and hair restrictions.

She can’t help but feel extremely singled out by this.

I am the only supervisor who wears nails and jewelry — and this came a week after a government rep complimented my nails and rings. Today, a manager from a different department heard about it and asked me how I was doing.

But he took his comforting to a very unprofessional level.

When I tried to pull away, he wouldn’t let me go — and caressed my cheek after. I can’t help but ask myself why. Why does this keep happening? I blame myself, like it’s something wrong with me. Or am I doing something wrong?

Both HR and management are betraying their duty.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter condemns this behavior in the strongest possible terms.

No employee deserves to be treated this way.

Not all workplace rules are put in place for good reason.

This kind of behavior has been a problem for a long time now.

The problem isn’t with her, it’s with everyone else.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.