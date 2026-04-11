Employee Is Scheduled To Work 12 Hour Days All Week, So He Plans To Take Friday Off Since He Would’ve Already Worked Overtime

Imagine working for a company where you’re suddenly told you’ll be working 12 hour days all week instead of 8 hour days, and you’re expected to be okay with that. Would you be okay with that, or would you resist working overtime?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he doesn’t want to work overtime. He talked to his boss about it, and now, he’s left wondering if he’s really doing something wrong by trying to avoid working overtime.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not wanting to do overtime? So out of the blue work sprung 12 hour shifts on me this week without asking me before hand and just assumed I would do them all. According to my contract with work I only need to work 40 hours a week and everything over that is overtime. So I told my boss I’ll work until the end of my shift Thursday which will put me well over 40 hours for the week and I’m just not going to come in Friday.

The boss can say “us,” but he doesn’t really mean it.

He seemed kind of upset about this because according to him we shouldn’t say no to overtime and work is expecting “us” to put in the over time. Except there is no “us.” I’m doing the over time and he’s leaving early so I suspect he just doesn’t want me to miss Friday because that would mean he’d have to stay late.

The boss tried to guilt him into working overtime.

I tried to compromise by saying I’d work Friday if I was moved back to 8 hours which he only accepted to do starting Thursday which will still have me over 40 hours by the end of the day. So I told him I’m still going to take Friday off then. He then told me that I’m letting work down and they expect more out of us then that. This is the third summer in a row I’ve had this pulled on me where management decides they get to leave at lunch during the summer and make everyone else has to work 12 hours to do their work and managements work and I’m fed up with it.

It sounds like it’s time for him to look for a different job, one where overtime isn’t expected or required.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person doesn’t think he should feel obligated to work overtime.

Another person has a few questions.

Hopefully he doesn’t let his boss’s manipulation tactics work.

Another person shares their feelings about overtime.

Overtime should be optional.

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