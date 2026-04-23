Employee Thinks Working Overtime Benefits The Employer More Than The Employee, So He Wants Everyone To Stop Agreeing To Do It

If you worked at a company where overtime was required, encouraged or optional, would you happily work overtime to earn some extra money, or would you prefer to end your work day after 8 hours?

In this story, one employee shares their strong opinion that working overtime is a really bad idea.

Keep reading for the full argument.

PSA: Overtime is not a substitute for low pay. I am tired of employers and their brainwashed bootliking employees trying to justify exploitation with just work ot. Like the pay isn’t the problem. They throw you a bone like, “here help us complete more work so we dont have to hire more people so you can shut up and get en extra 60 bucks so we dont have to give you a raise”.

Here’s a call for employees to stop agreeing to work overtime.

Odly enough it will work. And you will put up with the exploitation for months or even years to come and you have successfully enabled a greedy business to pay so little. Do not put up with the low pay if you can’t be comfortable with 40hr look for another job that pays more. This is a team effort we as a collective need to stop enabling exploitation. If the employers can’t afford employees then they are not deserving of labor.

Some people like working overtime and don’t want to look for another job, but this person clearly thinks overtime is a problem.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person agrees with OP.

Another person is on OP’s side.

One person points out another way to use overtime.

This person knows the pros and cons of working a lot of overtime.

Many employers don’t really care if their employees have a healthy work life balance.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.