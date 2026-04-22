Employee Works For A Small Business Whose Owner Gambled And Ignored Creditors, So He’s Pretty Sure The Business Is Closing Down Soon

Small businesses can crumble fast if leadership fails.

The following story is about an employee who discovered that the company he was working for was heading for disaster.

He discovered that his boss was always in a casino, letting paychecks and legal filings pile up while creditors threatened to seize assets.

Now, he is left wondering whether to stay or cut losses.

Let’s take a closer look!

My boss is at the casino while the shop is $110k in debt. I’ve been at this small computer shop for about 1.5 years. Everything went to hell when the manager and head tech quit. Now, there are just three of us running the entire repairs, customer service, and refurbishing. Paychecks have been late every single time. Usually 3 to 5 days, but once it was 10 days late.

This employee saw a court summons sent to the owner.

Last week, a $110k court summons for an unpaid business loan showed up. I put it on the owner’s desk. He barely looked at it and just tossed it aside. I did some digging and found out there’s already a UCC-1 lien filed against the business. Since he has zero intention of hiring a lawyer or even responding, this is 100% heading toward a default judgment.

He also learned that his boss hasn’t filed an annual report.

Immediate asset seizure is likely. To top it off, I checked the state business license. The guy hasn’t filed an annual report, and the license is set to be terminated in three months.

He’s certain that the business will be closing down soon.

Meanwhile, the boss is constantly at the casino. He shows up late to work and acts like everything is fine. He’s basically gambling while the creditors are lining up to seize the equipment. Pretty sure the business is done. Anyone else deal with this kind of dumpster fire? Should I just walk out now before the assets get seized?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a good idea…

This user shares a similar thought.

This person makes some valid points.

Finally, this person chimes in.

A gambler boss is definitely not an asset to the company.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.