Festival Goer Watched A Rude Couple Block Her Friend’s View Of The Headliner And Ignore Every Polite Request To Move, So She Grabbed The Man’s Sweater And Threw It Into A Puddle When He Wasn’t Looking

There is an unspoken code of conduct at live music events — and standing directly in front of a smaller person with a full waterproof poncho and refusing to budge violates it spectacularly.

When a woman watching the headliner at a European festival watched a rowdy couple plant themselves in front of her friend and deliberately block every line of sight despite being asked to move, she spent most of the set watching them argue and make out instead of the stage.

So when she had an opportunity to enact her revenge, she took it.

Keep reading for the full story!

Block my friend’s view? I’ll block access to your sweater This literally happened last week at a large European festival. Right before the main headliner of the night was playing, a thunderstorm erupted and rain began pouring down.

So hoping to wait it out, the friends retreated to a drier area.

As we were quite keen to see this music act, my friend and I took shelter under a tent entrance — with my friend right at the front since she is very petite.

But that’s when things got dramatic.

A drunk couple using a fully red, non-transparent waterproof draped over the both of them came staggering over and stood right in front of my friend, completely blocking her view.

They tried to be nice at first, but the couple proved to be outwardly hostile toward them.

We both politely asked them to move — since they had a waterproof and could stand anywhere without getting wet — but we were not only ignored, they openly kept raising their arms even higher to prevent any kind of view. We were both quite frustrated at this turn of events, considering this music act was one of the reasons we had come to the festival in the first place.

They now had a front-row seat to a very different kind of show.

Instead of watching it, we got to see the couple drunkenly either having a make-out session or arguing in their language. All of a sudden, the woman walked away from her partner and threw his sweater at him. The sweater fell to the floor, but the man was too drunk to notice and just swayed in his spot.

So one of the friends finally subtly retaliated.

In a moment of utter pettiness, I quickly reached down and grabbed his sweater, pushing it behind me into a puddle. He didn’t notice at all and staggered off after his partner. I do hope he didn’t get too cold after that storm — but we definitely enjoyed the rest of the set much more after that.

Sometimes you just have to fight back whatever way you can.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This user shared a similar story.

Music festivals really need better sheltering systems.

Usually fans of the same music genre stick together.

It may be a rock show, but you should still show some decorum.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.