Grocery Store Employees Tried To Comfort A Woman Having A Heart Attack In The Freezer Aisle, But They Were Left Speechless When A Customer Stepped Over Her To Grab Cool Whip

Most people would like to believe that in a moment of crisis strangers would stop to show some basic human decency… but those people haven’t worked in retail.

When two grocery store employees rushed to the side of an elderly woman suffering a heart attack in the freezer aisle, they did everything they could to comfort her in her final moments.

But the moment a brazen customer reached across her to grab their items, they realized how selfish some people could truly be.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

The day my friend lost all faith in humanity This is a story told to me by a good friend of mine that, as the title states, made him lose all faith in humanity. My friend (Friend) worked at a national big box store that also sells groceries. As it happens, he was working in the produce section with a coworker. The produce section is next to the freezer aisle at this particular store.

That’s when the friend noticed one of the customers was in trouble.

Friend happened to look up and saw this older woman reach out to grab the freezer door handle. The woman stood frozen with her arm outstretched and then suddenly just fell backwards. She was having a heart attack.

It created quite the scene in the store.

Friend and Coworker ran over to the woman to help her. There wasn’t much they could do except hold her hand and keep her safe. They were able to get management and an ambulance was called for her. Friend said the woman was laying on the floor and he and Coworker were trying their best to comfort her, even though she was in and out of consciousness and not coherent when she was conscious.

Once the ambulance arrived, they left it to the professionals, but customers remained as clueless as ever.

Now the managers had stationed some employees at each end of the aisle to prevent customers from coming down it while they waited for the ambulance. However, some customers didn’t think that applied to them, and the store employees couldn’t physically stop them from entering the aisle.

They could hardly believe how bold some of these customers were.

Friend said this customer came down the aisle, and while he and Coworker were still on the floor with the woman, the customer stepped over this 89-year-old woman who was passing away from a heart attack. The customer continued to straddle the woman while she grabbed a container of Cool Whip out of the freezer beside them. The customer then put the Cool Whip in her cart and walked away.

Friend and Coworker just looked at each other and said “What the heck?”

The nerve of these customers is unbelievable.

What did Reddit think?

The customer may have shown incredible selfishness, but these employees showed incredible selflessness.

You can learn a lot about someone’s character by the way they respond to a crisis.

In the customer’s slight defense, there may be a psychological reason for this kind of response.

There are bad days at work, and then there are days that change the way you see people forever.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.