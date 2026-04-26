Guy Has To Put Up With Abusive ‘Alpha’ Friend Of A Friend, Until One Day He Gets A Prime Opportunity For Revenge

Sometimes people walk into our lives and that becomes a sacred moment, one we will remember forever.

Other times, a person walks into our lives and it’s clear that it’s a disaster from the beginning.

That was exactly the case for the guy in this story when he first came across alpha-guy Steve.

Steve caused hurt and chaos over a long period of time until, eventually he crossed the line.

Finally, this guy had the motive and the ability to get revenge.

Read on to find out what happened.

Scumbag loses most of his friends and a job opportunity. Revenge is sweet. There’s this Facebook group I’m part of, along with some of my close friends (hence why I’m there). There are about 25 people in this group, five of which are good friends. The group plans all kinds of things: parties, friendly soccer tournaments, clubbing and whatnot.

But there are also people he really doesn’t like in the group.

There’s this guy, let’s call him Steve. Steve thinks he’s the alpha male of the group. He uses performance enhancing drugs to be ‘a beast’ in the gym. This guy completely flipped out towards his sister on Facebook, because she expressed her concern towards his drug use. It was very verbal and extremely rude. He also stole an iPhone 5 last weekend – that’s Steve. I don’t know if any people in the Facebook group actually like him, but he’s there for most of our events.

Let’s see how Steve is affecting his enjoyment of the group.

Now I have zero respect for people like him, but one rotten apple in a group of 25 is not going to ruin anything for me, so I put up with it. One time, about a year ago, he hysterically laughed at me while working out at the gym because I was struggling. It was my first week. It demotivated me, but I started saving up towards revenge. Then, last week, he proudly linked the group to a status update he’d made on on Facebook. It was an irrelevant update of him, containing the word ‘cancer.’ It was something like “I had a cancer-hard workout this morning”. In our native language it sounds better, ‘cancer’ is sometimes used as an adjective.

But Steve’s choice of language had some very negative repercussions.

Some girl I don’t know commented on his status asking him why he had to use the word ‘cancer’. He started raging towards this girl, as per usual. He used the word even more, because he is an alpha male of course. For no apparent reason, he flipped out completely. The girl then stated that she is suffering from cancer for the second time. Even though I know this guy, I presumed he’d stop after that. He didn’t. He literally stated she might as well be dead and the cancer should ideally spread to her entire family.

Yikes. Now, this guy couldn’t simply stand by and watch Steve abuse people any longer.

He proudly linked this to the entire group. There were mixed reactions, but most of the people thought he’d crossed the line. The subject was dropped soon and everyone started talking about something else – but I couldn’t leave it at that. I wanted revenge, for myself but especially for that poor girl with cancer. I took screenshots of his comments and saved them. Then came to Friday, when the perfect opportunity for revenge presented itself.

Let’s see what he did with the screenshots.

He posted in the group that he was invited for a job interview at a local company. I’m not sure if I crossed the line with the following, but I stand by what I did. I printed out the screenshots onto paper, put them in an envelope, and sent them to the small business where he was to be interviewed for a job. I anonymously addressed them to the personnel manager. He made another status this morning. When he showed up for the interview, the interviewer showed him the screenshots and told him this was no behaviour he’d tolerate in this business. Steve went crazy again and he said he knew it had to be someone from the group. Many people laughed and that made him quit the group and unfriend everyone. I’ve been smiling the entire day. He had it coming.

Sometimes people like Steve need to be taught a lesson – but how do you do it when the person is clearly aggressive and unhinged?

This guy handled the situation perfectly, giving someone who actually did hold power over Steve (the hiring manager) the opportunity to show Steve just how wrong his choices were.

This. This is how you get revenge.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person congratulated the guy.

While others were pleased he’d used his revenge for good, not evil.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that justice had been served.

No one wants to be friends with a guy like Steve. No one wants to work with a guy like Steve. No one wants to even interact with a guy like Steve.

So really, revenge aside, the guy has done everyone – from his former friends to his would-be colleagues – a huge favor.

But not only that, he’s shown him that what goes around really does come around.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.