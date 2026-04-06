Hardworking Family Man Is The Only Employee Who Doesn’t Volunteer To Work Overtime, And His Coworkers Give Him A Hard Time About It

Would you work overtime if you didn’t need the extra money? Would you feel bad about not working overtime if all of your coworkers work overtime?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he prioritizes his family over working overtime. But, his coworkers give me such a hard time about not working overtime that he’s starting to wonder if he’s thinking about everything the wrong way.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAHI refuse to do overtime AITAH. So I work as an Industrial tech. I make about 150k a year. Family, kids wife etc. Zero big debts. We live very comfortably. Im the only A tech. We have several Bs and Cs who make significantly less than me.

All the other techs complain that he doesn’t work overtime.

We rarely have mandatory overtime but have infinite amounts of voluntary overtime. But all the other techs, I have to hear it from them about “it must be nice not worrying about money.” “Jeremy never stays for overtime” blah blah. And they’ve even complained to the supervisor that I never stay to help work on projects etc.

He defends his lifestyle.

But look. I work my 40 hours and go home to my family, go to the gym etc. I have a life outside of work. I dont know their backgrounds but i set myself up for sucess at a very young age to where I dont HAVE to do overtime. And these guys are making me feel like a jerk for not staying to work. (If its a major project yes I will stay) but im not staying just to put more hours on my time card.

They’re just jealous. He should ignore the other techs and keep doing what he’s doing.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person reassures him that he’s not doing anything wrong.

Another person thinks the coworkers are being unprofessional.

This is true.

One person offers a word of caution.

But this person knows family is more important than work.

Work life balance is important.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.