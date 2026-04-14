He Couldn’t Get The School Bully In Trouble Directly, So Every Time He Walked By The Bully’s Car, He Would Stick Used Gum To The Bumper

School bullies can be very cruel, and it is sometimes hard to get revenge on them, even when you want to.

What would you do if a bully had thrown your jacket into a toilet at school and seemed to have gotten away with it?

That is what happened to the kid in this story, so from then on, every time he walked by the bully’s car, he would stick a piece of used gum on the bumper, getting getting some simple but satisfying revenge.

My high school best friend quietly gets revenge One day after school, I was walking with my friend, let’s call him Jack, through the parking lot.

Why would he do this?

We walked towards a BMW and Jack stopped. He pulled a piece of gum out of his mouth and stuck it underneath the bumper of the car. Seeing the confusion on my face, Jack explained that the BMW belonged to one of our classmates, let’s call him Fred.

Oh, it is starting to make sense.

Fred was pretty well known to both Jack and I to be a bit of a jerk, but in this particular incident he angered Jack pretty badly. Jack explained that he lent his coat to another own of our classmates, let’s call him Will, because Will needed to bike home and it was freezing that day.

So, Fred is a bully.

In the boys bathroom before he left school, Will encountered Fred. Fred threatened to throw the coat into the urinal. Trying to calm Fred down, Will explained that he did not own the coat and that it belonged to Jack. To this Fred proceeded to yell, “Well **** you, Jack!” and throw the coat into the urinal anyway.

Will is a good guy.

Will felt terrible about the ordeal; he took the jacket home and washed it, then he relayed the story to Jack. So, everyday for the rest of the year Jack would stick a piece of gum under Fred’s bumper.

Sometimes it is the simplest things that can be the most satisfying.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this very funny story.

This isn’t a bad idea.

The bully has to remove it, which is gross and annoying.

LOL – Well said sir.

This idea is pretty funny.

This might be a little extreme.

Sorry bully, but you are getting exactly what you deserve.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.