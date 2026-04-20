He Helped A Friend Keep Her Job By Moving Her Onto His Team, But She Still Got Fired For Being A Bad Employee

When you have a friend who works at the same company as you, it is nice to help them out if you are able.

What would you do if you helped someone to keep her job by vouching for her, but then she turned out to be a terrible employee who got fired anyway?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and now the girl who he helped is upset with him for not telling her she wasn’t performing well.

AITAH for not telling my friend she was getting fired and that I saved her job which lead to her getting super fired. I work with my best friend’s girlfriend. Her and I are friendly but not really friends.

More of an acquaintance than a friend.

If it weren’t for her relationship with Jeremy I would not be friends with her. I told her about the job in question and even put in a good word for her. She wasn’t working out. She tried her best but she had a personality clash with her supervisor.

Some jobs just aren’t a good fit.

She was still in the 90 day probationary period so she was going to be terminated with no notice. That’s life really. We regularly hire a bunch of people and keep the good ones and dismiss the ones that can’t cut it or aren’t a good fit.

That’s brutal, but it happens.

We actually were getting rid of over a dozen people that day. I know that her and Jeremy aren’t doing well financially so I stepped in and volunteered to take her on my team. It was a lateral move for her.

This was a very kind thing to do.

I didn’t really need her but my boss gives me a lot of freedom in my department. I didn’t want to freak her out so I never told her she was not working out well on her team.

Sometimes being nice is a mistake.

To say the least I can understand why she didn’t work out. She is great at her job, and a hard worker, but God Almighty she has a terrible jobsite personality. She rubs everyone the wrong way. Including my supervisor. He actually questioned my decision to transfer her to my team.

He did everything he could.

I couldn’t protect her from herself. Originally she was just being terminated and that was it. She would have been free to reapply to the company. Now she is on the NERF list. Not eligible for rehire. She really thought the reason I got her to my team was because we needed her help.

Well, she did this to herself.

She alienated everyone. Again, she is good at the job and incredibly dedicated, she just is a terrible person to work with and she brings down morale. I told Jeremy what happened and he said he understood. But she is angry.

Wow, she is very unappreciative.

She said that if I had told her that she was on the chopping block she would have behaved differently. She said it’s kind of my fault for not warning her. I don’t know. I feel badly for her but she kind of dug her own grave.

He did everything he could for this woman, she really shot herself in the foot and it is her own fault.

Take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person understands where he was coming from.

I’m wondering this as well.

It was clearly a mistake not to tell her.

Yeah, but one of these situations is much more awkward than the other.

Was he her manager?

He should have told her, but it would have been awkward.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.