Her Neighbors At The Rental Property Were Playing Offensive Music, And While The Host Said He Would Have Them Turn It Down, He Can’t Control The Lyrics

When you are staying in a short term vacation rental you sometimes have to deal with the neighbors, and when they are listening to loud music, it can make it hard to relax.

What would you do if the music was not only loud, but also offensive, and while the host said they would have the neighbor turn it down, they can’t tell them what type of music to listen to?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and the mom wasn’t satisfied, so she is demanding her money back and leaving.

AITA for asking an Airbnb neighbor to turn off their music I could hear through the walls with deeply offensive lyrics? Then demanding a refund when he refused? For this to make sense I need to set the stage.

Ok, let’s see what happened.

I’m staying at a 7 condo unit in New Mexico with my husband and two kids. It’s a gorgeous property, but we can generally hear the neighbors next door. The owner of our unit and the one next door lives in the complex and up until this morning was polite, as was the neighbor.

Loud music can get old quickly.

Last night I could hear the neighbor playing music which sounded like a sort modern blue grass and I actually really liked the tone of the music. It was pleasant back ground noise in all honesty. This morning he must have placed his speaker in a different spot he used while the music was the same I could now hear the lyrics.

Some older songs can be…questionable.

I knew there was trouble when I could hear the words “Dixie” and “land of cotton.” I googled just to be sure its a song by some little known country star clearly celebrating “lost cause” and racism and hating on “city people.” I was furious but I politely went next door she said we could hear the music through the walls and would he mind turning it off. He said he was sorry and would.

This person seems to be overly sensitive.

I probably made a mistake and said “I don’t want to expose my kids to that type of music.” He gave me a dirty look and closed the door. We went to breakfast and I could hear the song playing again. I decided after the dirty looks, I didn’t want trouble from someone who may be unhinged.

She is doing the right thing.

I decided I would take it up with the owner. He said he would ask the neighbor to keep it down. I told him it’s not the volume, it’s the lyrics. He said he really couldn’t control the lyrics.

It isn’t illegal to play music that isn’t to your taste. And you certainly don’t deserve a refund.

I said he needed to do better then that or I needed a refund. He said he wasn’t going to offer me a refund for “offensive” lyrics but he would make sure I couldn’t hear the music anymore. I asked him if he was serious he said he’s not “speech police.” I told him we were leaving and I would take it up with Airbnb.

Her husband is right.

My husband is acting completely put out and that I’m being ridiculous. I told him we aren’t listening to trash and our kids aren’t either. Husband said the problem was solved when owner promised he would make the neighbor turn it down.

Wow, this lady is unhinged.

I said no, the Problem is the neighbor exposed himself as racist, probably dangerous and we are leaving. Husband told me I was acting ridiculous and took the kids on a hike without me.

Absolutely yes.

Before I pack up and move, am I being ridiculous? AITA?

Yes, she absolutely is. She isn’t happy with just not hearing the music, she can’t even enjoy a vacation when there is someone who likes that music is nearby? Unbelievable.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

It is hard to believe anyone could be this sensitive.

Why do the lyrics matter?

Did she expect the host to change the values of the neighbor?

If you can’t even vacation next to someone with different tastes, you are too sensitive.

The host solved the problem and she still wasn’t happy.

This lady is being ridiculous and absolutely does not deserve a refund.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.