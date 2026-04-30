Her Neighbor’s Baby Is Crying All The Time, Which Is Annoying, So She Filed A Complaint With The Landlord

Living in a multi-family unit can make things difficult when your neighbors are loud, but that is sometimes unavoidable.

What would you do if your neighbors had a baby that was crying all the time and when you complaint, they commented about how your dogs are loud too?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so she keeps filing complaints with the landlord to try to get her neighbors evicted.

AITA for reporting my neighbor’s crying baby to our landlord? I 34F live upstairs in a duplex with my two boxer/pitty mixes.

Having good neighbors (or no neighbors) is a blessing.

I’ve lived here for 5 years (with my ex who recently moved out). Last year my neighbors (31F, 30sM) moved in downstairs after the unit had been empty for a while. They were good neighbors until this year when they had a baby. Apparently they had to go through IVF and had a bunch of miscarriages, she posted all about it on Facebook. I thought that was TMI but whatever. I’m only her Facebook friend because she added me.

Having a baby is a big deal and very exciting.

She’s made a big deal about being pregnant and it’s been annoying to see but I just ignored her.

Anyway since she’s had the baby I’ve had to deal with the crying from downstairs. It’s not as bad as I expected but it still is really annoying.

You can’t exactly force a baby to be quiet.

I’ve gone down and knocked on their door a couple of times to tell them to keep the noise down. Every time they apologize and blame their baby but nothing has changed. I got fed up and reported them to our landlord for making too much noise.

She should have expected this.

The landlord talked to my neighbors who are now turning it around on me, saying my dogs are too loud and I play music at night that wakes their baby up. My dogs aren’t that loud and hardly ever bark when I’m home. I got annoyed and went down to talk to my neighbor about it and she got really nasty with me, and blamed me and my dogs for “always” waking up her baby.

I’m sure they can hear it, that is just part of living in multi-family units.

She said they can hear every one of mine and my dogs footsteps and the dogs nails on the floor specifically, that my dogs bark the whole time I’m not home during the day, and that I put my music up too loud at night. I told her I can’t make my dogs not bark when I’m out, and that they’re dogs on hardwood floors and that I didn’t know what she expected living in a downstairs unit. I also told her I’m allowed to have people over and my music on whenever I want in my home.

That’s just it, she didn’t ask for this until this woman complained about the baby.

I don’t think it’s fair to ask me to change my life when I’m not the one who had a baby. My neighbor got an attitude and told me she was only asking for me to be “respectful of our shared space” and brought up hearing an argument I had with my ex a few weeks ago.

Apparently it was a big deal.

I admit it was a little loud but it wasn’t that big of a deal. I laughed and told her that pretty much went out the window when she had a baby but she shut the door in my face. I reported the whole conversation to my landlord so there’s a record of my complaints because I want them and that baby out of here!

Her friend is spot on.

When I was telling a friend about what was happening she told me I was being a major jerk to “struggling new parents” but I think that’s their problem and not mine. But I wanted to get some unbiased feedback because that friend is usually a little overemotional for my taste. AITA?

Yes, she is way out of line. All the noise she makes she tries to justify and downplay, but any noise the baby makes is unacceptable. She is crazy.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Talk about entitled.

There is a lot she can do to keep her dogs quiet.

Babies cry, get over it.

Her noises are fine, but the neighbor better be quiet.

What exactly does she expect the new mom to do?

This woman is extremely entitled and needs to get over it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.