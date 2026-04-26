His Best Friend Started Dating Someone Online And Her Whole Personality Changed, But She Won’t Listen To His Concerns

When you have a good friend who starts dating someone new, you have to expect that things will change, but it isn’t always for the better.

What would you do if your friend was online dating someone and her whole personality changed and he was not nice to her at all?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he is thinking about ending the friendship since she isn’t being a very good person right now.

AIO, My friend is making me think I shouldn’t be friends with her anymore. I don’t even know where to start. I (19M) and her (18F) have been friends since 2021, she was the closest friend I had until recently.

E-Dating is only unsafe if you aren’t careful. Just like regular dating.

Early this year she started E-Dating a guy from Wales, we’ll call him Phil (23M). I tried to understand even though E-Dating is very unsafe in my opinion and I’m heavily against it. He started being incredibly controlling and jealous months into the relationship; for example, he got mad at her for hanging out with her male friends at the AQUARIUM mind you.

Ok, yeah, this is not a healthy relationship.

They argued a lot and he even still talked to his incredibly abusive EX-girlfriend. Whenever I said anything about it, suddenly I was the villain. After about 6 months or so, they break up and I find out he’s faking CANCER…😦…like what.

It is often hard to break away from someone.

And now, they’re still talking again. She posts on her story and talks to be about how much she just hates being around him and talking to him, I don’t understand why she’s doing this against every single one of her friends advice. The other day, I talked to her about it and she blew up in my face about how I don’t know anything about them and I’m always trying to break them up.

Only she can decide to break it off with him.

When she started dating him and even after, she’d gotten a lot more. Rude? If that makes sense. For example, every time I used to show her my art she’d gush over it and now I’m lucky if I get a “woah!” No compliments, just a woah.

He can be there for her without supporting her bad relationships.

I don’t know if I’m overreacting, is this even my place to speak to her about this?? Is this even an issue?? Am I Overreacting?

No, this is a real concern, but there isn’t a lot he can do other than help to shine light on the problems and be there for her when she is hurting.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

If she won’t listen, there isn’t much more he can do.

This commenter is giving wise advice.

This can be very frustrating.

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.