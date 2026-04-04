His Ex Takes Their Kids To Church, But Now He Wants To Confront Her About It

Divorce and custody is always a little messy, but throw religion in the mix and it can really complicate things.

For this man, he’s not upset with his ex-wife for taking their children to church, but he’s run into some issues when his six year old says she doesn’t want to go.

Now, he wants to confront his ex, but he doesn’t want to start a useless argument or offend anyone.

Let’s see what advice he gets…

WIBTA if I confronted my ex about her devaluing my kids decision. Hi, I am 35m and my ex is 37f, we are separated for months (June 2025) and we were together for 11 years. We have 3 kids, a 6yo, 4yo and a 2yo with the context that my 6yo is autistic. We also live in Ontario, Canada if this helps any. We aren’t in a 50/50 custody just yet as been trying to find a better place for them as a bedroom only is not and yes, we do not live together. Since last year, my ex decided to go back into church, where this came from I am unsure as she never went to church for the whole years we’ve been together and then some.

Religion can make co-parenting complicated.

Since she went back, she told our kids that they should go to church to meet new friends. Which I was not opposed, I think it’s great they make friends and they are of age not understanding everything about religion and could make their own decision on this matter too. I also don’t attend church as I made that decision long ago in my early teens as well and haven’t changed my mind but I don’t tell people they are nuts for believing in them. Its their decision and I respect it. She and I had a talk that during the 50/50 split, when sunday of the weekend they were with me, i would not attend church and they could have more time with me because whats the worst that can happen to them being that age and missing church on biweekly schedule. It’s not like I’m forcing them out.

He seems reasonable about it.

So since then, she keeps telling me that I cannot talk them out of church and they will attend. To which I didnt fight back and instead said we will talk later. Going to the past weekend, my oldest, 6yo, asked me how come I didnt attend church and I told her “it’s not my thing but if church is good for you, the power is all for you to make friends. Do you like church? What have you learned so far?” To which she responded with “I like making friends but I don’t remember a lot about why we go to church” or in that kind of sense which was what I thought. The next day, it was drop off time at 9am to their mothers house and I overheard my 6yo tell the mom that she didnt want to go to church, she was asked why and her answer was “I wanted to stay home today”.

This might cause some issues…

This is where the mom said “but we’re going to church and mommy wont be home after.” She completely just said to the daughter that shes going no matter what and its a good time to see mom. However, going there is not spending time with mom as they split all 3 kids in separate level of church study. And the fact she knows I would keep the kids longer at my place vs them at home with a sitter is weird. WIBTA if I confronted her that she’s dismissing our 6yo decision making of not going to church and potentially forcing her into something she may not want? I just need some insight as I do not want to cause stupid argument especially when she always make me feel like I’m at fault for anything that is happening around our kids decision making as if I inserted these ideas.

Let’s see what Reddit commenters have to say.

This person doesn’t think it’s wrong to say something, but he can’t really do anything about it.

Another commenter suggests getting legal counsel.

While another person thinks he is definitely overstepping.

While opinions were mixed, most told him to keep it to himself.

Custody arrangements are messy, try not to rock the boat if you don’t have to.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.