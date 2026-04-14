Homeowner Got Tired Of Door To Door Salesmen Ignoring ‘No Soliciting’ Signs And Harassing The Elderly Neighbors On His Street, So When They Tried It Again, He Followed Them Down The Road To Make Sure They Left

Some salespeople seem to think rules don’t apply to them, even when those rules are clearly posted.

So, what would you do if door-to-door salespeople kept ignoring the ‘no soliciting’ signs in your neighborhood and still bothered your elderly neighbors? Would you just let them handle it? Or would you go off on them and tell them to leave all your neighbors alone?

In today’s story, one homeowner deals with this scenario and decides to stick up for everyone. Here’s what happened.

The No Solicitors sign was there for your protection Many years ago, we bought a house on a street filled with original owners. The houses were built in the 50s, so all the neighbors were seniors. Since we were young, we took care of many neighbor problems like garbage cans, light repairs, and keeping the street gutters clear during storms. Our street was also prime territory for predatory door-to-door salesmen. The no soliciting signs didn’t deter them, and I was getting angry at all of them. I don’t mind popping off when someone deserves it. Those fools paid a high price for their inability to read.

It all started when he stood up for his favorite neighbor.

One pair of obnoxious men didn’t care for my tirade, got offended, and went next door to try their luck. Big mistake. That was my favorite neighbor, my window was open and I heard her say no twice but they wouldn’t stop. I yelled out the window that she said no, and they needed to go. The offended one argued with me and told me to mind my own business. Bigger mistake.

When they wouldn’t stop, he followed them up the road.

I came out of my house, gave them both a vitriolic lecture about consent, and pointed to the sidewalk. Grudgingly they turned and headed for the next house, when they got to the sidewalk I pointed to every single house and said they were all under my protection. I told them I would follow them to each house and monitor the interactions, if they didn’t leave at the first no, my lecture would start again. I meant it and followed them to the end of the street. I ruined their day, and all these years later, it still makes me smile.

Wow! His neighbors must’ve loved him for that, too.

Let’s see how the folks over on Reddit handle solicitors.

This reader misses their dogs.

Now, this is shady.

Here’s how this person handles it.

Valid point.

Good for him! Very few people actually want to be bothered by salespeople at their door.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.