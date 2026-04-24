Homeowner Hires Awful Contractor Who Never Completes The Construction Project They Started, So She Writes Scathing Reviews Online And Gets An Employee Fired

Imagine hiring a contractor for a home renovation project. What would you do if the workers did damage to your home and the project wasn’t completed months past the deadline?

In this story, one homeowner is in that situation, and she decides to turn to the internet and write some reviews to vent. Now, she feels bad for getting a construction worker fired. Should she?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For Getting a Construction Worker Fired? In August of this year I signed with contractors for home improvements as I was looking to have 4 bathrooms and a kitchen renovated. It was communicated between myself and the project manager(let’s call her L) that the job would take 2-2.5 months to complete. The project began shakily as we received deadlines that the company failed to uphold for a start date.

It keeps getting worse and worse.

Over the course of the month issues continued to arise including our carpet destroyed by workers boots, a thick layer of dust covering our living room while they neglected to use curtains for the kitchen(which we provided them with), and various holes being created by clumsy movement of equipment between workspaces. The project continued to evolve into more work needing to be done in new areas of the house all the while workers were showing up less frequently(twice a week on average). L refused communication, her husband(R) continued to project false working hours and now 5 months have passed.

OP decided to write some scathing reviews.

OK SO, feeling particularly unhinged and upset by the progress of this company, I went online and using 25 separate accounts I had created for free music trials and other online subscriptions, I began leaving a slew of 1 star reviews and comments on Google, crashing their then 4.8 review to a 2.6. I relayed this information to L and received no response. Today R showed up at my house and he explained that the company had fired him. He is only being kept on a temporary contract until this house is finished. The owner of the company connected those reviews back to L and R’s project and decided to terminate one of their jobs as the result according to R. So am I a jerk for getting R fired from this company by leaving a couple dozen negative reviews?

The reviews may be negative, but they were probably very honest which is helpful to prevent future homeowners from hiring this company. It’s not OP’s fault R got fired. It’s just a horrible company.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks there was a better way to handle the situation.

Another person thinks everyone messed up.

But this person thinks R deserved to get fired.

A contractor weighs in.

And this person thinks it was necessary to be a little underhanded.

It’s really hard to find a reliable and honest contractor!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.