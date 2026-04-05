Influencer Demanded Full Shipping Fee Refund Of A Product That Was Delivered Late, But This Man Offered Only 50% Off And Refused To Give In To His Threat

Many online influencers think they are entitled to free stuff.

In this story, an employee dealt with an influencer who was upset that his delivery arrived over a week later than expected.

The influencer demanded a full fee refund and even threatened with a YouTube backlash to pressure the company into complying.

Read the full story below and see what happened.

It finally happened I interacted with an influencer. I am stunned at this guy’s mind. He placed an order for delivery. Due to scheduling and other factors, it arrived over a week after what he thought it would.

This employee offered the customer 50% discount.

He calls in so the whole fee can be refunded. The services were still rendered, so we just offered 50 percent off. That is when the magic happened.

The customer threatened him about getting a bad review on YouTube.

“Sir, listen, listen. I do not want to brag, but I run a YouTube channel. We are doing videos to promote your products. I can show you one with over 500,000 views right now. So if you all do not do this, there is going to be huge backlash against the company on YouTube. Here, let me give you the link for my site. It is—”

He said, “No, thank you.”

I responded, “No thank you, sir. I am afraid we are not allowed access to YouTube at work. Now, we can offer you half off your fee. Our team did drive there and deliver your product.” He thought my company would care about his influence. Sheesh.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. This influencer had 28 followers!

Influencers are entitled little kids, says this one.

Finally, a restaurant manager speaks up.

Exposure on YouTube doesn’t magically turn into free deliveries.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.