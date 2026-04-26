Job Applicant Stunned By Interviewers’ Condescending Tone And Questions, Especially After They Laughed At Her And She Has No Clue Why

It’s a buyer’s market in most industries right now. There are more people seeking work than there are jobs available. So it’s stressful enough to get an interview.

If you’re mistreated in the process, it’s even more unsettling. Check out what this job applicant endured.

Interviewers laughed at me

I’m writing this because I’m genuinely so exhausted trying to find work in this economy. I’ve applied to hundreds of jobs in the last few months and even got a few interviews as well, but this one in particular really tore me down. Recently I had an interview for an office job with two middle aged women who couldn’t stop laughing at me.

They weren’t even discreet about it.

The interview started off normal with introductions and stuff like that, but the moment they asked me questions I noticed they couldn’t stop smiling and holding back laughter. For a few of the questions they actually did laugh; I didn’t say anything funny either. They were also kind of rude like the “I peaked in high school” energy kind of way. Towards the end they asked me, “So what do you think this position actually does all day? Do you understand it?” The way they asked that seemed condescending to me. When I answered as accurately as possible they still corrected me and then laughed at me again.

The experience really upset her.

The way they treated me caused me to stumble a few times on my words during the interview as well. I felt so disrespected and humiliated by the end of the interview that I went in my car and cried. I’m usually very comfortable with interviews and I even have more than half a decade of experience in the field I was applying for so it’s not like I don’t know what I’m talking about. Has this ever happened to anyone else? I’m just in shock that someone could be that unprofessional and rude. It makes me frustrated for even trying to find a job at all.

Here is what folks are talking about.

It’s true, but still hard when you need money.

Make it awkward for them!

Glassdoor was made for this.

Good tip.

Bad idea. On so many levels.

What is this interviewer’s problem?!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.