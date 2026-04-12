Late Grandpa Was Legendary Amongst His Family For Driving A Hard Bargain, And When A Local Store Had A Seed-Spreader Trade In Offer, He Wasn’t About To Let The Fact That He Didn’t Own A Seed-Spreader Stop Him

Every family has them: those incredible stories that are passed from person to person, from generation to generation.

Whether it’s a skeleton in the closet or a source of family pride, nothing beats the enjoyment of sharing in the tale time and time again.

For the woman in this story, the tale is so legendary that it isn’t simply being passed to her children, it’s being passed to the entire world through Reddit too.

Read on to find out what happened.

A Family Story: My Grandfather, His Seed Spreader, and Malicious Compliance My Polish grandfather was a notorious bargainer. He passed away in 1972 when I was two, so I never got to know him. He was a tough man, and fierce, but I’ve heard that he had a soft spot for his granddaughter (me.)

Let’s hear more of her grandfather’s story.

A local gardening business once ran a special in the newspaper that if you brought in your old seed spreader, they would give you $5 off the price of a new one. Seed spreaders are typically wheeled containers with a mechanism that sprays grass seeds uniformly on the lawn as you push it. But grandpa didn’t have one of those.

However, her grandfather didn’t let that stop him.

What he did have was an old coffee can, a nail, a hammer, and some twine. He poked holes in the bottom of the coffee can with the nail, then poked holes near the top of the can, ran the twine through as a handle, then headed off to the garden center. When he arrived, he said he was there for the special and handed them his coffee can contraption. They said it wasn’t a seed spreader. He said it was what HE used to spread seeds. And he got his $5 discount.

We could all learn a lot from this woman’s late grandfather.

He proved himself extremely resourceful and, more than that, determined.

After all that, he deserved his discount!

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought her grandfather sounded like quite the character.

While others shared similar ingenious stories.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was relieved when this story came to pass.

Sometimes in the modern day we can be a little too rigid when it comes to our objects, simply throwing stuff away and replacing it because it’s just that easy.

But this story goes to show that with a little imagination and the right tools things can be easily repurposed – especially when it helps to make a saving!

Good on grandpa!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.