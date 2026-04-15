Man Enjoys Using His Snowblower To Remove The Snow In Front Of Every House In The Neighborhood, But One Neighbor Complained About The Noise

Imagine living in an area where winter weather can be quiet extreme. If you had a neighbor with a snowblower who used it to clear the snow in front of every house in the neighborhood, including yours, would you be grateful or complain about the noise?

In this story, one man actually complained about the noise!

Let’s see what happens the next time it snows.

It’s too loud when I snowblow your sidewalk? Ok! I have a sweet snowblower and I love to help out my neighbors by doing the whole block. I’m that guy. After a moderate snow a few years (6″) my neighbor told me that he’s ‘very sensitive to noise’ and not to snowblow in front of his house.

Time to comply!

So, later that same winter we got 17″. I got every house on the block front and back except for his. Even better he was out of town, the weather warmed slightly for an afternoon then dropped again so his 17″ of snow became a wall to wall glacier. I live in Wisconsin. This is how we entertain ourselves in the winter.

It’s funny because the neighbor complained about the noise, but he wasn’t even home when it snowed! I’m sure OP really laughed about this, but his neighbor might’ve regretted it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares how much they love their snowblower.

Here’s another story about a neighbor who complained.

Sometimes, the noise is worth it.

This person has questions about the snowblower.

Favors aren’t always appreciated.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.