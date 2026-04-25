Man Footed The Bill For His Younger Sibling And His Girlfriend On A Family Vacation, But When Younger Sibling Refused To Babysit For Free In Exchange, The Trip Turned Tense

A gift with conditions attached isn’t really a gift — it’s a transaction.

One man offered to front the cost of the entire vacation for his younger sibling in exchange for some free babysitting, the proposition didn’t exactly go over as planned.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for suggesting that my brother babysit? I have three siblings. My youngest brother — let’s call him Merck — is 20 and the only one without kids. There are six kids between the three of us, ranging from 4 to 10 years old.

So when the family started planning a vacation, the topic of childcare naturally came up.

Our family — my parents, kids, siblings, spouses, and Merck’s girlfriend — are going on a weeklong summer vacation on a cruise ship.

Since the older siblings were paying, one man thought he should get to dictate who watched the kids.

My siblings and I are paying for everything, except for Merck and his girlfriend, who have no money. We were discussing the details and the issue of babysitting came up. Everyone was concerned about who would watch the kids if we wanted to go to a bar or have other adult-only time. I suggested Merck.

To him, this seemed like a no-brainer.

He can’t drink, and it seems fair since we are paying for him and his girlfriend. It would actually be fun and something the kids will remember — they love their uncle. Plus, it would be good for Merck to spend time with his nephews.

Merck, of course, wasn’t thrilled.

Everyone thought it was a good idea except for Merck. He’s furious over the suggestion, but he’s literally getting a free trip. I even offered to get him and his girlfriend their own room with a balcony. AITA?

Just about any 20 year old would have been pretty ticked at this suggestion.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s not really free if you still have to give something up in exchange.

He probably should have brought the babysitting thing up a lot sooner.

This really isn’t fair behavior to Merck.

Not many 20 year olds can afford to front this kind of cash.

At the end of the day, his sibling is still family, not unpaid staff.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.