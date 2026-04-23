Man Offered His Friend A Room In His House For Cheap Rent, But He Refused To Allow His Friend’s Dog, Too

Helping a friend sometimes comes with conditions.

The following story involves a man who offered his friend a room in his home.

But one of the rules he laid out was that his friend couldn’t bring his big dog with him.

His friend didn’t take it well and accused him of being unfair.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA Friend wants to move in with his dog I (28M) have owned my house for a few years. It has five bedrooms. It is just me and my wife. We have open bedrooms not being used. A friend expressed interest in one of our rooms. We are open to it for the cash.

This man informed his friend that his German Shepherd wasn’t welcome.

It would be nice to have cash, but it is not needed as we do okay financially. He is in a tight spot financially, and I would be happy to help a friend out. We would charge him 500 a month. However, I laid it out that his German Shepherd is not welcome. It is four years old.

His friend got annoyed and told them it’s not fair.

My wife and I do not want pets in the house. We told him it was a deal breaker for us. Now, he is annoyed that I am making him get rid of the dog. I am not making him do anything. He says my deal breaker is not fair. In his current situation, he has to be out by the end of the month. So, decisions need to be made ASAP. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

Here’s an honest opinion.

You may regret it sooner or later, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

A good deal can still come with rules, especially if it’s not your house.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.