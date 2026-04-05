Man Stayed In An Airbnb With A Loud Neighbor, So He Hacked The Neighbor’s Bluetooth Speaker And Turned The Tables With His Own Music

Good neighbors can make or break a stay.

In this story, a man had an Airbnb neighbor who blasted music late at night and kept him awake.

He discovered the neighbor’s Bluetooth speaker and began disconnecting it repeatedly.

The neighbor got frustrated… and scared on his last night.

Check out the full details below…

Loud music from neighbour – fun I stayed in an Airbnb once that had an inconsiderate neighbor living in the apartment above. He would blast his music late at night, keeping us awake. Being a bit of a geek, I made a discovery. If I used my phone to scan nearby Bluetooth devices, I could see what looked like a speaker.

This man connected to the neighbor’s Bluetooth speaker.

I tapped on ‘Connect’ and his music instantly stopped. He’d reconnect it a few minutes later and play some more. I’d wait a few minutes, then connect again, disconnecting him. After several times, he’d give up. He’d try again another night, and the same pattern repeated. He tried several times and eventually gave up.

He tried to disconnect the neighbor’s speaker during a loud party.

One night he had a bit of a party, and the music blared into the wee hours. I disconnected it quite often, and each time I could hear swearing before it would reconnect. He would probably have had no idea why. He probably just thought his device had a bad connection. I think I probably cleared it up for him eventually though.

He also played some of his music while the neighbor was sleeping.

On our last night, I waited until the middle of the night when he was sleeping. Then I connected once again, but this time played some music from my phone. I could control the volume from my phone, too. Bang, bang, bang as he ran from the bedroom to shut the speaker down.

He finally revealed his secret. Lol.

I lost some sleep again, but that was worth it. If I’m ever back in that town again, I might go sit outside and do it once more. I think I gave away my secret that night.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This is what this user would do.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another petty idea…

This one would mess with him, too.

Finally, people are loving the story.

A little tech-savvy mischief is the best revenge that gives the loudest lesson.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.