Manager Discovered Upper Management Miscalculated Metrics For Years Affecting Bonuses And Layoffs, But He Was Quickly Shut Down For Speaking Up About It

Workplace fairness depends on accurate decisions.

In this story, a manager discovered that employees’ metrics were being calculated incorrectly for years.

The mistake affected employee KPIs, bonuses, and even led to unfair layoffs across the company.

When he questioned it, things quickly took an uncomfortable turn.

Let’s take a closer look!

Stop caring about your job because your job doesn’t. I am a mid manager, and I am very laid back. I try to be fair to everyone honestly. However, I see that upper management is super rude and selfish.

This manager discovered that the employees’ metrics were being reported inaccurately.

Last week, I received access to one of our dashboards. I was curious, so I also checked it. It turns out higher management was checking the metrics wrong for the last three years. Of course, this affects people’s KPIs and bonuses. It also includes me.

He asked about it, but he was threatened with a PIP.

They laid off a lot of people unfairly. They paid less bonus than they should have. When I asked about it, they just threatened me. If I talk about this to anyone, they will open a PIP for me.

So now, he started quietly quitting.

So I fully support quiet quitting. All the companies do not care about you. You are just a number. So slack your work as much as you can.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

The rudeness is shocking, says this one.

Finally, another one chimes in.

When your job starts becoming unjust, silent quitting might be your only option.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.