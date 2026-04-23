Mom Accidentally Calls Fitness Center Instead Of A Preschool, But The Receptionist Explains The Mistake And Tries To Be Helpful Despite Being Really Frustrated By The Woman’s Bad Attitude

Some customers fly off the handle for no rational reason. The littlest thing can set them off.

What’s even worse is when they aren’t really even your customer!

Imagine getting a call from someone who was looking for another business. Would you explain the mixup and hang up or try to help them?

In this story, a receptionist was in this situation and tried to help, but the caller’s response was bizarre anger.

Let’s read all about it.

Fitness Center isn’t Preschool I don’t work at the preschool. I work at a fitness center located across from the preschool in question. It’s a holiday weekend. A lot of places aren’t open, especially education centers and government offices. So I had this lady call in during my shift this morning demanding to register her child for preschool.

Turns out the the response is full of fighting words.

I explained that “Sorry, you have the wrong number. Let me get you the correct one.” I literally answered the phone with “So and So Fitness. How may I help you?” Looking up the right number was way more than I needed to do. It’s not my job to get you the number for a random business but I’m trying to be nice. Lady starts crashing out on me, saying “Do your freaking job. You’re being so rude. I’m just trying to register my nearly 3 year old. This is ridiculous. Can’t reach nobody all week.”

Fortunately, the resolution was quick.

In my head I’m thinking yeah cause you don’t know how to find the correct phone number and no one wants your business with you acting like that. My manager happens to walk by as this lady is going off and takes the phone. He also explains that she has the wrong number, gives her the correct one, and explains that they re-opened on Monday. Apparently it’s fine cause he’s a manager but he told me the lady said I was rude. I’m just shaking my head wondering if I should have gotten her info and made a CPS report.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

Very scary. Poor kid.

I don’t get why that would change. LOL.

Haha she’d be so mad.

She won’t catch on.

Very true. Keep those for emergencies.

She must be a nightmare to live with.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.