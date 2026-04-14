New Pizza Delivery Guy Tries To Change The Rules, So All Of The Other Drivers Are Upset When The Manager Takes The New Guy’s Side

Imagine working as a pizza delivery guy. If it were a slow time of year and there weren’t a lot orders for delivery, you might imagine that all of the delivery guys would be eager to take the next order. How would you decide who gets to go?

In this story, one pizza delivery guy shares the system that had been working well for years at the Domino’s where he works. But then a new guy claimed the priority should be determined another way.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Who’s up next? The driver that pulled into the parking lot first? Or the driver that clocked in first? What does your store do? I work at dominos in a tourist town. Our summers are absolutely slammed busy. The Winters not so much. And that’s when us drivers start to compete. And it gets cutthroat.

They try to avoid making it a race.

At our store it has always been whoever pulled into the parking lot is first. It avoids the footrace to the computer. We had issue tonight with a driver saying to new guy it was who clocks in first. The driver even sprinted in. Cue eye roll.

The manager is changing the rules.

When the GM was told he said it was who clocked in first. Uhh excuse me what??? It’s been the opposite for the 5 years I’ve been here! I’ve been at the store longer than GM and this is the first I’m hearing of it being clock in first. Overall very frustrating night, and yes the driver is a jerk that pulls these kind of stunts often.

The clueless manager is clearly changing a system that was working just because he doesn’t know any better. That’s so frustrating!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A manager for a pizza franchise weighs in.

This system sounds fair.

Here’s how another pizza place handles it.

But this person seems to agree with OP’s perspective on what makes sense.

What works well at one location may not work well at another.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.