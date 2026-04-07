Newly Hired Employee Worked Diligently Folding Clothes, But She Was Accused Of Slacking And Being In The Wrong Department

Workplace drama can appear faster than you expect.

In this story, an employee was blamed for not folding clothes properly.

She was also wrongly accused of wandering into other departments in the store.

Even though she started only a week ago, she feels like her workplace is unbearable.

Read the full story below for all the details.

I got accused of not doing my job and being in the wrong department when I was showing a customer the bathroom by my colleagues I had been folding clothes and doing my job my whole shift. On my last hour, one of my supervisors calls me. He tells me that someone saw me not folding the clothes and just chucking them even though he saw me earlier folding the clothes and the other tables were folded as well by me. Then, he said someone also saw me going into a different department than I was assigned, even though I never did.

This employee is confused by all the accusations thrown at her.

Why would I even want to do more work? The only time I did was because I was showing a customer the bathroom. The bathrooms are in a different department, so that’s probably what my colleague saw. He told me that he doesn’t want to get in trouble in the probationary period because he wants me to stay.

So, she plans to leave soon.

But I’m leaving as soon as I can. I only started this job a week ago and I already want to quit. How do I already have enemies? My other supervisors and the HR manager act like mean girls. They condescendingly giggle at everything I do.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

A workplace like that sucks, says this person.

This person is curious.

Finally, this person agrees with the “mean girl syndrome.”

Some jobs feel less like work and more like surviving high school all over again.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.