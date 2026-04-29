One Girl In Her Friend Group Was Bullying Her Without The Rest Of The Group Knowing, So She Finally Got Tired Of It And Told Everyone What Was Going On

Having a group of good friends is a real blessing, but one person can cause problems for the whole group if you’re not careful.

What would you do if one person in the friend group started mistreating you and causing problems without the rest knowing about it?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she finally told the rest of the friends what was happening, and they all abandoned the girl who was causing all the drama.

Leaving a toxic friend and taking all our friends with me This whole situation hopefully wrapped up just a few days ago and I am officially left with no cares left to give, so I bring it to all of you to judge.

What an exciting time in life.

I, 18 F, just graduated high school and am getting ready to go to college. This whole incident involves my immediate friend group of about six people. We all have mutual friends and our circles often overlap, but it’s us as a unit. Most of us were together in middle school or elementary and have remained friends since. The main aggressor in this is Emma (18 F).

She was a very good friend…For now.

Emma and I became friends in freshman year and quickly became close. Emma ended up befriending my other close friends and we did a lot of the same clubs together. She was one of the people I considered my closest friend. We have very opposite personalities. I am non confrontational and try to avoid drama like the plague. Emma is either a drama magnet or -more likely- a pot stirrer. So I’d often end up being a person to vent to or a negotiator between her and other friends.

How disappointing.

Red flag #1: I couldn’t celebrate my 15th and almost 16th birthday because of the drama she caused. The larger circle of friends was divided because of her and it got to the point that if I invited one group the other wouldn’t come and if I invited both neither would. Solution? Don’t have one. Red flag #2: Emma had beef with seemingly everyone. One day she’s best friends with one person the next they’ve committed some awful thing against her. I was never fully caught up on anything so I always stayed neutral.

She is a snake, that’s for sure.

Senior year came around and suddenly I am a target. I had never known Emma to be a bully as she always acts so sweet and is very popular because of that. Everyone talks about how nice she is. However, at the very start of the year she started getting aggressive towards me.

Friends should be happy to help.

The first slight was when I had a whole period on my schedule missing and asked her for help during lunch since she’s involved in school and her mom is a teacher (keep in mind for later). I have ADHD. Sometimes I need a moment to figure things out and I ask a lot of questions because I just don’t understand.

This is just cruel.

I told her that her advice didn’t make sense and she snapped at me, asking why I couldn’t get it through my thick head. I decided to take the advice she had given me to the principal, who asked who on Earth gave me that. Every conversation afterwards I felt like I was walking on eggshells around her.

She didn’t want this girl to ever have any attention or require any effort.

I could never have it bad because she had it worse. I could never do good because she did better. I was incredibly proud of the amount of notes I was taking for the ACT. I’m never a good note taker, but I ended up filling a notebook with 34 back to back pages of notes.

And a show off. Insufferable.

I showed them to my friends and she told me that that was nothing compared to all the notes she took for her AP classes. When I confided about an overwhelming workload I had she scoffed and said that I didn’t get to complain because she had so much more work than me.

Not a very good friend at all, it turns out.

She did all of these things in front of our friends. We all brushed it off as her being brash and overly honest, but have recently all reflected and said she was just being mean. Specifically towards me. She never did it to any of our other friends and I kept wondering what I did wrong.

What is happening?

It all hit the fan during homecoming. It started with Emma complaining about me not making plans with them and that she added me to the group chat. I then proceeded to ask about the group chat as I received no such thing. She called me stupid and walked away. When it was time for pictures I tried to grab all my friends and herd them together. Emma really hates this girl Lily. Lily and I don’t get along well either, but we’re civil.

There is way too much drama throughout this friend group.

I tried to grab a friend who was with her and nicely told Lily that we just needed this friend for the picture, but Lily could hop in after. Lily ignored me and got into the final picture. Emma was nowhere to be seen, even after I called and texted her it was time. She showed up just after the picture was taken and she went nuts.

I guess she should have been there on time.

Emma then proceeded to yell at me in front of all our friends for taking the picture without her and allowing Lily in. I followed her to apologize and found her with her mom (who is a teacher) venting. Her mom then told her ‘**** all of them’ and they left. I tried to apologize again, but her mom got between us and said ‘you need to back off. Emma’s had a long night.’ I was so shocked that I stood there before breaking down in sobs and calling my mom to get me.

Well, we can easily see where Emma gets her bad attitude.

I never got an apology from Emma. In fact, I was the one who sent her countless apologies. This was also my first bit of ‘girl drama’ and it wrecked me. A few days later I sent a picture to our group chat with baby bunnies we rescued and were taking to the shelter. I did everything right.

Wow, just heartless.

I bought kitten formula and a syringe and watched videos. Kept them in a dry, dark, quiet place. Her only response was ‘You know you probably just killed them, right?” Thankfully she was called out, but it made me cry.

Why put this much effort into a horrible friend.

I would try to mend the bridge between us, but every time there would be a split thing where she ruined it. She called me stupid over something I was excited for. She dismissed me when I tried to talk. It made me angry and hurt. Well, she stayed in our friend group. I just distanced myself from her when we were together. I said I’d just wait it out till the end.

She seems very stuck up.

Here is where I feel really petty: One of Emma’s biggest brags was that she was smarter than me and better than me and did more work than me. Well, I walked the stage with High Honors for an ACT of a 30 and got accepted to the University Of Tennessee. Second best in our state below Vanderbilt University.

She was not expecting that.

Ironically, she acted surprised when I said I got to walk for high honors. She did not. She is also attending community college. UTK is also the better branch of the Tennessee University she applied to. I don’t know if she did get accepted or not. I feel bad about celebrating her downfall. Had things been different I would have celebrated our victory together or felt bad for her.

And now the true revenge.

Now the real petty: Emma was still involved in our friend group after the incident. They weren’t totally caught up on what happened. I and two friends from the original 6 drove home together after having a run in with her. We drove in loops for 45 minutes while I took the microphone to spill everything she had done and they were shocked.

She was trying to keep the friend group together, but no more.

So far I had kept everything on the down low for the sake of being civil, but now we have graduated and I am done keeping her secrets for the sake of the peace. They were aware of some things, but they just scratched the surface of everything she had done. My friends admitted that they were confused when they noticed her being aggressive towards me since I have never been mean towards any of them.

Good, she can go off on her own and maybe learn how to be a real friend.

Apparently all of us are cutting her off because of the way she treated me. They assured me that if they had to pick me or Emma: they’d pick me 100% and that I did nothing wrong. Emma doesn’t know she’s been cut off yet. We all plan to do it quietly.

Just cutting her out of her life will be enough.

Although I HAVE been contemplating sending these incidents to some of the people I know she’ll talk about me to and warning our mutual friends. She did it to me and she’ll do it to them too. This is also my first bit of drama ever. Posting this feels very satisfying and suddenly it’s like I don’t care anymore.

Non-confrontational is sometimes good, but definitely not always.

I’ve always been non confrontational. Always try to be kind. This seems to have been my villain origin story, lol.

It seems like Emma earned every bit of this revenge, and more. She wasn’t a good friend to any of them, hopefully she will learn her lesson.

Read on to see what the top commenters on this story had to say about it.

Always stand up for yourself.

This is really good advice.

Yeah, move on and enjoy your life.

She definitely learned this from her mom.

I think this commenter is right.

In reality, she excluded herself from this friend group based on how she was acting.

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